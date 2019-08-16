HBO

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Danny McBride created and stars in this new comedy about a televangelist family.

Succession (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Roman and Kendall do a “routine health check” of a new media brand to help Vaulter to determine the future of the company. Tom tasks Greg with sniffing out waste at ATN, as Greg wonders if the divisive media outlet is the right fit for him.

Preacher (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Tulip forges an unexpected alliance to plumb Masada’s dungeons and free whatever remains of Cassidy. Meanwhile, Jesse’s mission to Australia may be over before it’s even started.

Downton Abbey Live! (Sunday, PBS 9:00 p.m.) — A celebration of Downton Abbey with behind-the-scenes stories and a preview of the upcoming feature film.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Guests include Sheldon Whitehouse, Mike Render, Carl Hulse, Rick Wilson, and Betsy Woodruff

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Morgan and Grace search an abandoned shopping mall for supplies and to fulfill a dying man’s wish. There, the mission quickly turns to a fight for survival.

The Rook (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Myfanwy and Farrier quickly discover how dangerous life is outside of the Checquy, while Grantchester runs out of options.

City on a Hill (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Jackie celebrates another moment in the spotlight, though an unfamiliar pang of guilt leaves him reflecting on his legacy. Decourcy considers the best course of action to finally carry out justice for the murdered guards.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — It’s all hands on deck to track down the Sleeping Beauty Killer when Ryan and Dylan’s biggest lead in the case takes them to a faceoff aboard a ship.

Sweetbitter (Sunday, Starz 9:00/9:30 p.m.) — Tess and Jake take their relationship to the next level, causing tension with Simone; Ari feels abandoned; and Will uses his power for a questionable purpose. Tess learns the truth about Jake and Simone’s past.