Weekend Preview: ‘The Walking Dead’ Concludes Its Eighth Season

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — While every season finale tends to reset The Walking Dead in some way, the eighth season finale could be the most drastic reset yet. It’s been said that it will feel like a conclusion for the first eight seasons of the show, so be prepared for some drama, some death, and more than a little mayhem. Will your faves survive? Probably not! They rarely do!

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Zelena learns a hard lesson after a run in with Hansel and Gretel.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Mac and Jack have to rescue a billionaire’s son after he is kidnapped from a Shanghai skyscraper.

MasterChef Junior (Friday, Fox 8:00 p.m.) — The juniors split into two teams to handle breakfast room services at an upscale LA hotel.

Taken (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The team suspects an innocent man is being framed for a bombing in Washington, DC.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — McGarrett and Jerry track down a uranium deposit on an abandoned island before terrorists can make some dirty bombs.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Things are looking increasingly dire for the agents as Fitz, Simmons, and YoYo try to neutralize

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Jane and Rafael realize that moving in together is a little more difficult than they thought due to their financial situation. Xo tries to stay positive during her recovery and Rogelio clashes with River on the set of their show.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — John Mulaney tries his hand at hosting with season 43’s finale. Jack White returns as the musical guest.