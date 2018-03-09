Weekend Preview: ‘American Idol’ And ‘Timeless’ Return From The Dead

ABC

American Idol (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — The grandfather of all singing competition has clawed its way out of the grave and is back with a new panel of judges but the same Ryan Seacrest. The first part of the season is always the best as the team travels from city to city looking for talent and finds the best and hilarious worst that the country has to offer.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Instead of being crowned queen, Tiana tangles with Doctor Facilier and ends up hunting a crocodile in the bayou (yes, of course, fairytale land has a bayou). Back in the “real world,” Rogers and Weaver investigate the Blind Witch, which leads them to some shocking information about the Coven.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Patterson quickly realizes that nothing is what it seems when she investigates a tattoo that results in a horrible accident.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Mac, Jack, and Riley follow a kidnapped mob boss turned informant to Chernobyl to gather incrimination evidence for the CIA.

MasterChef Junior (Friday, Fox 8:00 p.m.) — The first mystery box test of the season awaits our tiny chefs. They will also have to prove their mastery of the fruit tart.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Petra continues to try to prove her innocence while Rafael and Jane reveal their relationship status to their families. Things continue to be tense with Xo and Rogelio.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Coulson finally reveals the deal that he made with Ghost Rider, which will impact the entire S.H.I.E.L.D. team. Is the fan favorite headed for the end of the line?

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Adam’s attempt to take down a crime ring go awry when the deadly chlorine gas that he uses to bait big fish falls into the wrong hands. Is Jessie to blame?

Taken (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — A senator’s wife goes missing and the team has to find out if this was a foreign threat or something a little closer to home.