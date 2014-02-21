Weekend Preview: ‘True Detective’ And NBC’s Strange Scheduling Decisions

About a Boy (NBC, Saturday 11:05 p.m.) — In one strange piece of scheduling, NBC is airing the pilot to About a Boy after prime time on a Saturday night. That’s a lot of confidence in its Olympic lead-in. Don’t worry, if you miss it they’ll re-air the pilot in its normal Tuesday timesl … wait, what? No, scratch that. An all new episode will air on Tuesday, so best remember to set your DVRs (advanced reviews have been generally positive for the adaptation of the Nick Hornby book/movie).

Growing Up Fisher (NBC, Sunday 10:36) — Yes, they’re doing the same thing with the other new Tuesday sitcom, which stars Jenna Elfman and J.K. Simmons and is narrated by Jason Bateman.

True Detective (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The 6th episode represents the end of Act 2, according to Nic Pizzolatto, so I’m sure there’ll be a tease for Act III at the end of it that will completley and totally annihilate our expectations. If you’re behind on the True Detective conversation, just click on that hyperlink and catch up. There’s a lot to digest.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Get to know Abraham, the best thing to happen to this season of The Walking Dead, ahead of the next episode, in which he will be featured heavily.

Shameless (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — There’s a ton going on right now in the middle of this season of Shameless, and Lip — one of television’s best characters right now — is in the center of the sh*t-storm.

Downton Abbey (PBS, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Fourth season finale. BATES IS THE YELLOW KING.

Nancy and Tonya (NBC, Sunday 7 p.m.) — Before the closing ceremonies on Sunday night, NBC is airing a documentary on Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding, so that should be shamelessly fun.

