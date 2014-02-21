Weekend Preview: ‘True Detective’ And NBC’s Strange Scheduling Decisions

About a Boy (NBC, Saturday 11:05 p.m.) — In one strange piece of scheduling, NBC is airing the pilot to About a Boy after prime time on a Saturday night. That’s a lot of confidence in its Olympic lead-in. Don’t worry, if you miss it they’ll re-air the pilot in its normal Tuesday timesl … wait, what? No, scratch that. An all new episode will air on Tuesday, so best remember to set your DVRs (advanced reviews have been generally positive for the adaptation of the Nick Hornby book/movie).
Growing Up Fisher (NBC, Sunday 10:36) — Yes, they’re doing the same thing with the other new Tuesday sitcom, which stars Jenna Elfman and J.K. Simmons and is narrated by Jason Bateman.
True Detective (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The 6th episode represents the end of Act 2, according to Nic Pizzolatto, so I’m sure there’ll be a tease for Act III at the end of it that will completley and totally annihilate our expectations. If you’re behind on the True Detective conversation, just click on that hyperlink and catch up. There’s a lot to digest.
The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Get to know Abraham, the best thing to happen to this season of The Walking Dead, ahead of the next episode, in which he will be featured heavily.
Shameless (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — There’s a ton going on right now in the middle of this season of Shameless, and Lip — one of television’s best characters right now — is in the center of the sh*t-storm.
Downton Abbey (PBS, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Fourth season finale. BATES IS THE YELLOW KING.
Nancy and Tonya (NBC, Sunday 7 p.m.) — Before the closing ceremonies on Sunday night, NBC is airing a documentary on Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding, so that should be shamelessly fun.
I’m happy to see the support of Lip from Shameless. I fully agree- he’s the most interesting character on the show.
Absolutely.
Calling right now that Hart and Cohle stage their fight this weekend and are secretly working together.
Never change, NBC
Also Banshee, with the punching and the sexing, and Black Sails, with the discussions of logistics and the internal politics.
Hart and Cohle, Harding and Kerrigan. Compelling.
So NBC has apparently decided that “after the olympics” is the same as “after the super bowl.” I don’t think that’s how that works.
Nobody i know is watching the Olympics, especially now that hockey is done. NBC does it again.
To be fair, the general public only watches Sunday Night Football and the Olympics on NBC. At least they’re treating this slightly better than they did Bent.
Banshee banshee banshee banshee.
Yeah, I guess Lip is a really good character, now that you mention it. I’ve been distracted by what an asshole he’s become.
Banshee!
Abortion talk, rape, and interracial engagements…Downton is quite risque this season!
I’m pretty suprised there’s hardly anything written here about Banshee. That show is pretty damn awesome (especially 2×05 was great).
I’m watching Season 1 right now and it’s as awesome as everyone says. I feel as dumb as when I waited until the last half-season to start watching Spartacus.
d/l’in s01ep01, gonna check it out
Yeah, I’m hoping that they’ll get someone to cover Banshee. A write up of Banshee, and some of the other smaller shows would be awesome. Shameless is another one that would really benefit from a write up. Or they could just pump out some more gif thread garbage, or cover a theme song with a video of a FUCKING CAT.
AV Club might interest you.
NBC is just trying to make television better by showing how it’s not done.
themoreyouknow.gif
David Walton = TV series cancer