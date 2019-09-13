Unbelievable (Netflix, Friday) — This new series boasts a trio of extraordinary leading performances. Two female detectives, played by Toni Collette and Merritt Wever, push through red tape to link up sexual assault cases and find a serial rapist. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Dever’s character is fighting false reporting charges after being attacked in her own apartment. The show ends up being incredibly watchable despite the heavy subject matter and could shift the crime-drama paradigm.

Undone (Amazon, Friday) — BoJack Horseman creatives Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy push animation’s limits in this surreal new TV show following a young woman who questions her perception of reality after a car accident.

The Ranch, Season 4 (Netflix, Friday) — Danny Masterson will be notably absent on this series, but Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, and Sam Elliott are all back. Guest star Dax Shepard should add some extra flavor.

Marianne (Netflix, Friday) — This series revolves around a horror novelist who tries to take a break, but a demon from her book forces her to write again. Alright!

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

BH90210 (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The season finale arrives with all amped-up cast members waiting to hear whether their pilot will be picked up by FOX.

Killjoys (Friday, SyFy 10:00 p.m.) — The Lady’s puts her terraforming plans into motion, and the Killjoy Trio must figure out how to halt her actions.

Real Time with Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Michael Moore and Bari Weiss are interview guests while Fernand Amandi, Krystal Ball, and Michael Steele fill out the panel.