When the full cast of The Mandalorian was first announced, all anyone could focus on was the fact that film director and Disney World aficionado Werner Herzog was listed among the names. And sure enough, his grizzled visage popped up in most of the teasers and trailers Lucasfilm and Disney put out to promote the flagship Disney+ series ahead of its November 12 launch day. Well, now that many have already seen The Mandalorian‘s premiere episode, they’ve had plenty to say about Herzog on social media. So too, it seems, has Herzog himself.

In an interview with Variety, Herzog said all kinds of wonderful, surprising, and surreal things about his work on The Mandalorian — like the fact he “[did] not know what other films” series creator Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Lion King) had made. There was plenty for avid fans of the documentarian to go on, like his opening salvo about “fever dreams in the jungle” and “quasi-science fiction stories”:

Jon Favreau approached you directly forn The Mandalorian. Why do you think he had you in mind, and why did you say yes? I think there are two reasons: One, he has seen some of my performances as an actor and is completely convinced that I should be part of his new series. Second, I think it’s a bit of an homage to my films and to my storytelling and to my way of putting emphasis on world stories, fever dreams in the jungle, quasi-science fiction stories. I think he sees a kindred spirit in me.

Though it was Herzog’s admitting to watching WrestleMania and Keeping Up With the Kardashians that took Variety‘s interviewer — and everyone online — by complete surprise:

Do you watch any television? I do, I watch the news from different sources. Sometimes I see things that are completely against my cultural nature. I was raised with Latin and Ancient Greek and poetry from Greek antiquity, but sometimes, just to see the world I live in, I watch WrestleMania. An unexpected choice. You have to know what a good amount of the population is watching. Do not underestimate the Kardashians. As vulgar as they may be, it doesn’t matter that much, but you have to find some sort of orientation. As I always say, the poet must not close his eyes, must not avert them.

Yes, by referencing the famous E! family, Herzog was, in fact, saying that he watches Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I’m starting to discover it,” he explained. “I’m curious; that’s my guiding principle.” And while the 77-year-old filmmaker and actor had plenty more to say, Twitter just couldn’t get over the fact that he was now a part of the Star Wars universe — or that he partook in occasional viewings of the WWE and the E! Network.

