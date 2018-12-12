NBC

Lucasfilm has revealed the cast of The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series coming to Disney’s streaming service Disney+ (which is scheduled to launch in 2019). We already knew about Pedro “Red Viper” Pascal, and he’ll be joined by Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Nick Nolte, and Werner Herzog (just as we predicted!).

Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, and Werner Herzog: together at last. I can’t wait. (I also hope Herzog gets to redo old Star Wars dialogue. “I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I could finally sleep again, freed from the braying calls of their pointless novelty lives.”)

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” executive producer Jon Favreau said about the series, which is centered on a lone Mandalorian gunfighter, played by Pascal, in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Think: bounty hunter Boba Fett (Boba Fett! Where?!?) but not IG-88 and Bossk, unfortunately.

George Lucas has already given his blessing to The Mandalorian, as has the internet now that Herzog — the famously weird German director who once noted, “Look into the eyes of a chicken and you will see real stupidity. It is a kind of bottomless stupidity, a fiendish stupidity. They are the most horrifying, cannibalistic, and nightmarish creatures in the world” — is involved.