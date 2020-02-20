The ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Aaron Paul To The Strange World Of Delos

It’s been a year and a half since HBO’s Westworld left off on a major cliffhanger that confused even the show’s most ardent viewers. While the hosts managed to escape the park into a futuristic-looking world in the Season 2 finale, the latest trailer for Season 3 untangles some of the series’ puzzling plots, but also leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

In the trailer, Caleb — the show’s newest character, played by Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul — crosses paths with Dolores. He’s initially irked that she’s been watching him. She tells him she hasn’t been, but “someone” has been watching everything he does. Dolores spends a lot of the trailer explaining that she and Caleb are a lot alike, and how both of them have been “put in a cage,” and had their lives decided for them. While Caleb’s role in Season 3 is still up in the air, the trailer seems to at least confirm that he and Dolores will be teaming up together against the hosts. But, where is Maeve in all of this?

Maeve enters the picture halfway through the trailer, waking up in a spiffy mansion, and is quickly tasked with finding and killing Dolores. Although several teasers have already been released, the latest Westworld trailer offers the most information regarding what to expect from Season 3. Perhaps it’ll help expand upon what it is the hosts will be up to and how Dolores and Caleb factor into that storyline.

Aaron Paul is currently the biggest and most mysterious draw in the upcoming season and his role as Caleb might turn out to be the wrench in Dolores’ plans, though that won’t be made clear until the season premieres on March 15. However, not wanting to leave viewers completely in the dark, the Westworld showrunners did reveal that Caleb’s robot friend did, in fact, have a purpose. How that will play out over the course of Season 3, however, remains to be seen. In the meantime, at least we have this!