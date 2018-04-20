What Do We Want From The Second Season Of ‘Westworld’?

HBO

Westworld returns for a second season on HBO this Sunday, April 22. The first season established a world in which the rich visited an elaborate Old West theme park staffed by robotic hosts, some of whom discovered they didn’t want to be of service to human masters anymore. It was a stylish, sometimes frustrating, always compelling season of television, the opening act of a series we’re happy to see return for a second round. Below, some Uproxx contributors weigh in with our hopes for what that second round might look like.

Alyssa Fikse

Yes, I want the twists to feel a bit more earned and less like I’m being punk’d at the end of every episode, but I want Westworld to really lean into what was apparent by the end of season one: Maeve and Dolores need to be the focus. Those two characters embody a rage and desire for agency that feels organic to the odd situation that these characters find themselves in. The maze was fun for the first season, but I want more character work. Westworld season one often felt a little like “ok, let’s throw a bunch of cool shit at the wall and see what sticks.” Well, now we know what sticks. More of Maeve’s relationship with her daughter that she knows in her robot heart is real. More of Dolores burning things to the ground.

Plus, I’m going to need an answer as to why anyone would go to Westworld when there are other worlds available. You really want to roast in the desert and get dust in unmentionable places when you have someplace even cooler (hello, Shogun World) to spend an exorbitant amount of money visiting? THESE PEOPLE HAVE MORE MONEY THAN SENSE!

Also, more Tessa Thompson. Because everything needs more Tessa Thompson.

Alan Sepinwall

I’ve seen the first five episodes of season two, so I won’t spoil what I know about what’s coming early. But if I had a wish for the season before it’s out, it would be for Westworld to go straight Freaky Friday and body swap all of our favorite hosts: Maeve now looks like Hector! Arnold is now Clementine, and vice versa! Everyone takes a turn being El Lazo! Mass hysteria!

Andrew Roberts

In Westworld season two, I’d like to see a bit more of the world outside of the park. Only a bit. The inside and expanded park areas are the bread and butter, but I’m interested in seeing what type of world needs a theme park like this. I’m also hopeful for some samurai action in an Old West setting. Charles Bronson and Toshiro Mifune showed it was possible in Red Sun, but now we can take it to new levels. I’m not interested in talk of software upgrades or security backdoors. I’ve seen Pirates Of Silicon Valley. Anything else is just playing around.

Andrew Husband

As many parks as inhumanly possible. Yes, the show is titled Westworld, but as previews of season two have already confirmed, the fleeing guests and murderously sentient hosts will also be taking a trip to Shogun World at some point. And if the series decides to draw on any more of its cinematic connections the medieval and Roman-themed parks (or something like them) will probably make an appearance. But why stick to the formula established by Michael Crichton’s original film?

Venturing out into additional dreamscapes courtesy of Delos Destinations would make for a much more enjoyable experience. (For the audience, of course. The guests and the hosts’ sadistic creators aren’t going to have a very good time, either way.) What’s more, trying out new parks would also help the show escape the somewhat problematic origins of its known parks. (For example, the “Westerners visiting the exotic Orient” trope that underpins Shogun World.) So let’s send the Man in Black and his fellow scumbags to places like “Grungeworld,” where robotic Seattle natives can choke the life out of them with endless flannel, or bash their heads in with cheap electric guitars.

After all, variety is the spice of life! Unless a host kills you…