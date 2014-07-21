What Is Jon Lovitz’s Birthday Like Without A Tribute To ‘The Critic’? It Stinks.

As Lovitz proved on SNL, he was never supposed to be a leading man, but he definitely had the tools to be one of comedy’s most hilarious supporting men, as long as he was presented the right roles. He displayed that time and again in hit movies like Big, A League of Their Own, The Wedding Singer and Coneheads, as well as in the underrated The Great White Hype and especially Mom and Dad Save the World, which was one of the most ridiculously wonderful comedies to be made in the 90s. Additionally, Lovitz’s work on NewsRadio and his cameos on Seinfeld and The Simpsons were always memorable enough, but when it comes to the guy simply getting the eternal respect that he deserves, it all comes back to The Critic.
While it started as a complete flop on ABC, The Critic was a simple animated series with a splendid premise – Lovitz starred as the voice of Jay Sherman, a fat film critic whose life was a mess. Like most beloved cult classics, The Critic was ahead of its time in terms of tearing pop culture to shreds, but fortunately Fox saw enough in it to give it a second season after ABC dropped it after the first. Of course, The Critic only lasted one season on Fox as well, which I believe began my long, spectacular hatred of TV network executives. The title was eventually revived for the Internet in 2000, in a series of short clips, but even then it didn’t get the love that it truly deserved.
Maybe that was the only sign us loyal fans would ever need to prove The Critic was just never meant to be, but I still refuse to believe that today. In this absurd age of too much information, with so many people readily sharing their opinions on an unprecedented level, The Critic is needed now more than ever. Even in syndication, an endless loop of all 23 episodes would be a refreshing change from Friends, How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, and even Seinfeld.
My proof for this theory is this list of 10 quotes from The Critic that I still readily use today, 20 years after the show first debuted.
“Buy my book!”
Any time a friend of acquaintance promotes his or her new book on Facebook or Twitter, I say this out loud three times. I also have a running joke with a musician friend of mine so whenever I see him, I shout, “Buy my album! Buy my album! Buy my album!” Nobody ever gets it, but that has never stopped me at anything.
“You got a very valid point. But on the other hand, shut up!”
Almost every character on The Critic had a great stream of quotes, short of Alice and Margo. Duke Phillips is in my Top 3 with Jay, obviously, and Franklin Sherman, whom we’ll get to in a bit. A parody of Ted Turner, Duke was the classic balls-before-brains businessman who didn’t give a crap about anyone else’s opinions. Basically, he’d be perfect for a resurrection in 2014.
“A vive Jay Sherman, a vive Quebec.”
This line is my natural reaction to almost any mention of something French, French Canadian or anything Canadian in general. Sure, it doesn’t make sense in most instances, but say it one time and you’re almost guaranteed to randomly blurt it out in casual conversation. People will give you strange looks and then you just have to reply, “Good night, everybody!”
“I’m about to take off my shirt. A feeling of mild nausea is normal.”
Say these beautiful words to that special lady right in the heat of passion and you’ll be on the road to pure, unending ecstasy. There’s also a slight chance that she’ll ask, “Huh?” and then realize the mistake that she’s made. That’s a pretty priceless face, too.
“On the Shermometer, this film rates an absolute zero… BRRRRRR!”
The alternative idea to listing these favorite quotes of mine was to rank the fake movies created by The Critic, from Rabbi P.I. to Crocodile Gandhi, in terms of which ideas I’d like to watch the most. Then I realized two things: 1) There are way too many of them to choose, and 2) They’d all tie for first. Okay, maybe Beverly Hills Robo Canine Cop and a Half 2 would be at the top of my list.
Franklin Sherman crashing through the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in a helicopter will always be hilarious. God, I miss this show.
Take that Birth of Man!
The only thing I’ve ever seen from this is the Orson Welles Green Peaness commercial. That’s enough to make me want more. I’ll have to check it out on youtube now.
I give you, the living will!!!
Mwahahahahaha!!!
Rosebud! Yesss! Rosebud Frozen Peas!!!
Oh yes! They taste even better when you’re DEAD!
Yes! They taste even better frozen!!
How can the world bring back Family Guy, Arrested Development, a sixth season of Community (and Community in general), a shortened season 2 of Jericho, a fucking Firefly movie, and on and on …
AND YET WE’LL NEVER GET MORE JAY SHERMAN!!!!
Curse you, life, you cruel bitch-goddess!
How did “We’re the bears that sing for Duke” not make the list?
Ha, ha! Dumb hillbilly bears!
/hits the reset button
What’s funny is I just quoted that a few months ago at Disney.
“You replaced Bill Clinton with a hillbilly bear!” “Yeah, but so far no one’s noticed.”
You could devote an entire post to Duke moments and quotes. Every scene with that man is gold.
NILKNARF!
There are just too many to list:
LA COP: Attention all units, we have a black man obeying the speed limit.
DISPATCHER: Take him down, backup is on the way.
JAY: Quick, you’ve got to hide me! I’m being chased by three bears! There’s some dispute over some porridge. Don’t ask questions.
TOBACCO EXEC: Well if encouraging little kids to smoke and drink alcohol is against the law, then lock me up and throw away the key! (Next scene- he’s being taken away in a paddywagon.) (depressed) Can I have a hug?
Not to be a dick, but the last line is “I need a hug”
The episode with the “Dirty Dozen” remake that Duke was making with Schwartzenegger and Stallone (and Saddam Hussein playing himself) was prophetic to the “Expendables” movies.
Can’t make a movie without Michael Caine.
Get the Kickstarter campaign going…
The peanut is neither a pea nor a nut! Oh wait, it is a nut.
that whole Kabong/Penguins can’t fly episode is just completely classic.
Nobody’s using it? What a Duketastrophe!
Ah, beat me to it!
I still refer to unfortunate events as a “duketastrophe”
[youtu.be]
I’M NOT GAY!
Chocolate spiders don’t MOOOOOOOOVE!
Or, if I could get the HTML to work…
…sigh…[imgflip.com]
I met Jon Lovitz once and told him how much I enjoyed The Critic. He didn’t care at all.
ALL HAIL DUKE! DUKE IS LIFE!
“I didn’t come with pants, and I’m not leaving with pants.”
“You’re watching Fox. Give us ten minutes, and we’ll give you an ass.”
I never pay for NUTHIN’!!!
I was always partial to:
Also:
And of course…
One last one.
Balloon doggie voice: NO WE DIDN’T!
To this day when I step outside, I’ll often say “I’ll be right bark.” No one ever gets it.
[www.qsl.net]
“WHEEL be right back” is also a favorite.
“I have a PhD in film!”
“Okay then, DOCTOR Nuthead.”
“Oh no, Promotheus!”
“ProMEtheus.”
Jay: Mom? Dad? I never made you laugh?
Franklin: Well, I did chuckle a bit when you tried to eat that bird and fell over the cliff.
Eleanor: No, Franklin. That was the roadrunner.
Jay: No…that was me.
“Hello Jay, this is your mother. Your father and I have decided to leave you out of our will. Oh, and happy birthday!”
“Almost every character on The Critic had a great stream of quotes, short of Alice…”
“Jay, where I come from we have a saying; be a mensch, not a schmendrick.”
Jay: What if I can find a cure, like in that film Lorenzo’s Oil?
Duke: Isn’t that the picture you called a mixture of fantasy and crap?
Jay: Yes! I dubbed it ‘fantacrap’.
“The French love you, Jay – probably cause you remind them of Babar, KING of the Elephants!”
Is it just me, or does the Shermometer look like a giant frozen weiner?
My thought was “jizz frosted dick and balls”, but your description works too, and it’s way more family friendly
Birds seem to be attracted to the sound of my vo-hack cough
My favorite Franklin Sherman quote has to be “Take that, Guernica!” as he tears through the painting.
[www.youtube.com]
My all time favorite gag from this show.
I maybe rewatched that 5 times just now. I’d forgotten that one. Also, love when they make fun of Dudley Moore…I would quote “I have a liver the size of coconuts” all the time.
One of the items on my bucket list is to find a pair of socks that say “My Left Foot” and “Tootsie” on them.
TV: The Cowering Inferno the Jay Sherman Story staring Bea Arthur as Alice and Sumo star Yoko Tanahashi as Jay.
Sumo: Help, Help I have to go potty.
Marty: you didn’t really say that did you?
Jay: I may have screamed the word potty but they took it way out of context
one more because my brain is makin me remember,
Girl: you gave the graduation speech at my highschool, “I just drank a fifth of tequila, my wife don’t know I’m here, any you girls over eighteen?
Duke: I still give that speech today.
“I have no one to envy. I envy you having me to envy.”
Franklin Sherman’s Popeye song is the greatest thing ever.
I always used to talk about how the guy who played the Shermometer looked like Peyton Manning.
Penguins can’t fly. Man, that episode is comedy gold. “Frankie and Ellie Get Lost”
“The pilot is a penguin. And he’s been drinking! Wait a minute… penguins can’t fly. Penguins Can’t Fly!”
Planes crashes into the ocean.
“Eat lead, rabbi!”
“Sorry…dat’s not kosher.”
God, there are just too many to quote…
I still love Duke’s rant about liberal states during his campaign, especailly “We’re going to send New England back to OLD England!” Followed by a clip of Prince Charles trying to poison his mom the queen.
That’s my go-to video to post for whenever the Patriots lose.
PRINCE CHARLES: (to the Queen) More poison? I mean….tea?
The clip of Fox’s version of the Siskel & Ebert story was pure gold: “Booty, booty, yeah booooy, booty!”
I’ll always love the bit with the pigeon flying into Duke’s mouth.
“Pigeons seem to be attracted to the sound of my voiMPGH!!!”
/pigeon flies into Duke’s mouth, Duke swallows it
Also: “You talk too much, talking cat!”
Also, the voice actor for Duke passed away some years ago. I don’t want a Critic show without Duke. But I’ll always have my DVDs of season 1 and 2…
Hath not a dude eyes? If you prick us, do we not get bummed? If we eat bad guacamole, do we not blow chunks?
To this day, I still use “I don’t care how many women you’ve bagged! You’re still a lousy pilot!” in conversations.
Which invariably leads the other person to respond like the penguin.
Good times.
“It’s just mindless pablum for idiots who can barely read! Oh, that remind me, I have an interview with People magazine.”
“Son, let me tell you the key to holding on to a woman: you must build from a foundation of trust and understanding. If that doesn’t work, tell her you have a tumor. Either way, the key word is ‘growth.'”
School kids: Fat little pig, fat little pig!
Jay: I’m not the pig in the book!
School kids: There’s a book?