Netflix just unveiled a new feature for mobile app users that will personalize the way users interact with the streaming platform.

Starting Monday, the Downloads tab will be replaced on the iOS version of the Netflix. (Android users will see the change in early August.) In its place, users will see the new “My Netflix” tab where they can download their favorites shows like The Witcher or Stranger Things and also receive recommendations for a more a streamlined experience.

Via Netflix:

In this new dedicated space on iOS and Android globally, you can see your downloads (e.g. Quarterback episodes for that long flight), TV series and movies you gave a thumbs up to, shows and films you’ve saved to My List (e.g. Heart of Stone, anyone?), trailers you’ve watched, reminders you’ve set, whatever you’re in the middle of watching, what you’ve recently watched, and more.

According to Product Manager Elaine Chao, using My Netflix will also better tailor your experience the more you use it.

“Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab,” Chao said.

While My Netflix hopes to provide a better experience for users, the streaming platform notes that you “still visit your Home tab and other sections of the app to discover our full catalog of series and films.”

