FX

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The Cold War drama comes to an end after six anxiety-filled seasons. The series will finish with Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings pushed to make a life-altering decision.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix) — The terminally adorable Kimmy returns for new adventures after falling into a new job, and the Season 4 brings fresh new outlooks on life from Jacqueline and Titus.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Hope begins a dangerous new mission with the goal of helping Haley return, and Vincent and Freya come to blows over letting Declan in on a secret.

Archer (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Archer and Pam seek assistance from a new face, who refuses to play nice.

Reverie (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The pilot introduces Mara Kint, an ex-hostage negotiator who helps lost people return from Reverie, a virtual reality program.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Multiple firefighters are injured by infernos in the LA mountains, and Willis and Rox arrive on the scene to help while helping a distraught father find a missing young boy.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 10 kicks off in Dallas with a brand new “Mega Warped Wall” that stands 18 feet tall, which if conquered, opens the door to a $10,000 prize.

MasterChef (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe take on the Battle of the Apron challenge alongside 43 of America’s best home cooks.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS (reruns)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Matthew McConaughey, Julian Dennison, James Bay

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Mulaney, Cardi B

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Bryan Cranston, President Jimmy Carter

Conan: Kevin Hart