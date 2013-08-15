What Did The Critics Say About ‘Breaking Bad’ Before It Premiered Five Years Ago?

When you have what many consider to be the greatest television series of all time going into its final seven episodes, it’s amusing to look back and see what the critics were saying about the series before Breaking Bad gained its place in American television history. I mean, nobody knew obviously what Breaking Bad would become, and anyone that watches it (except for THIS guy) understands that it’s only gotten better over its five season. It’s understandable if critics, at the time, were somewhat hesitant about Breaking Bad: Recall, that it was only the second series on AMC (after Mad Men) and that it came out during the height of Weeds, which relies on a vaguely similar premise.
I know I’ve been watching it since it debuted (in the month of January, no less, which seems weird for a show so associated with the summer now), but I couldn’t tell you what I thought of it after the premiere. Thanks to the Internet, however, we can at least look back at some of the early reviews (including Alan Sepinwall’s) to see what critics thought of the show at the time. NONE of them knew what was to come.
A modest review from the New York Times, noting that it’s “a hard slog” and not as good as Mad Men. It also draws comparisons to Weeds:
It’s the pacing that makes “Breaking Bad” more of a hard slog than a cautionary joy ride. It has good acting, particularly by Bryan Cranston (“Malcolm in the Middle”), who blends Walt’s sad-sack passivity with glints of wry self-awareness. But the misadventures of Walt and his slacker sidekick, Jesse (Aaron Paul), are a picaresque comedy filmed at the speed of a tragic opera — jokes, visual and verbal, are slowed down from 78 r.p.m. to 33 1/3 by an underlying earnestness, as if it were a foreign art film set in the American Southwest.
“Breaking Bad,” created by Vince Gilligan, a writer and executive producer of “The X-Files,” couldn’t be more different from “Mad Men,” but it also lacks that series’s originality and sparkle. This crime story is in many ways a bleaker male version of “Weeds,” Showtime’s comedy about a widowed soccer mom who sells pot to keep up with the Joneses.
The rest of Tom Shales review over on the Washington Post is better than this blurb would suggest, but for historical purposes, these two paragraphs are the most interesting:
[A] “cult hit” still seems the most that the creators of “Breaking Bad” can hope for. A mondo-bizarro, dark-as-midnight, bitterly bleak tragicomedy, the series premieres tomorrow night at 10 on AMC and all but busts a gut straining to be edgy and grim.
Obviously a show that finds humor in the production and distribution of a deadly, addictive drug, a show whose hero learns in the first episode that he has terminal lung cancer, a show in which vigorous attempts to destroy a corpse in a bathtub full of acid end with the remains of the body, and the tub, crashing through the ceiling to the floor below — well, there you have a show that is definitely “not for everybody.”
I think it’s quant in 2013 to think that Breaking Bad wouldn’t exactly fit on AMC — a channel, at the time, known for classic movies — when just five years later, the channel is virtually defined by Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and The Walking Dead. This SFGate review also offers an amusing reminder that FX passed on the series.
Well, FX gave up on it. The network, which appears to have very few qualms about mangling the so-called envelope, loved the pilot of “Breaking Bad,” created by Vince Gilligan, a writer-director who was instrumental in making “The X-Files” a phenomenon. Still, FX apparently looked at Bryan Cranston (a long way from “Malcolm in the Middle”) cooking crystal meth in the New Mexico desert and said, “Uh, who’s going to advertise on this?” …
… It’s hard to watch. And you have to wonder whether people seeking out classic films on AMC who stumble on it are going to stay. It’s one thing to get intoxicated on the lush beauty of “Mad Men” and quite another to watch a desperate, dying man cook drugs in his underwear while wearing a gas mask.
Then again, let’s not worry about that. Once again AMC has put its money where its artistic ambition is, and “Breaking Bad” promises seven compelling and unique hours of drama – and who knows, it might get renewed – in a strike-damaged TV season.
I absolutely love that Alan Sepinwall, still writing for the New Jersey Star-Ledger at the time, wasn’t completely sold on the series yet, especially considering how much support he shows for it now.
“Breaking Bad” isn’t an out-of-the-box triumph like AMC’s previous drama series, “Mad Men.” “Mad Men” knew what it was from its opening shot, where the new show is still testing new compounds. Cranston’s performance alone is enough to keep me watching for a while, but I’d like to see something resembling a completed formula, and soon.
The Chicago Tribune compares it to a TNT show. Yikes.
My recommendation — and I do think the show is worth checking out — is not as hearty as I’d like it to be. “Breaking Bad” reminds me of TNT’s “Saving Grace,” another cable series that started strong then began to fizzle soon after its promising premiere. “Breaking Bad” likewise starts out strong then loses steam, especially in its unevenly paced third episode.
The Boston Herald, on the wrong side of history, was not a fan:
The opening shot confirms the worst. A pair of pants drop from the desert sky. A Winnebago careens crazily. A frantic Cranston yelps at the wheel, clad only in his underwear and a gas mask. Welcome to “Malcolm in the Meth Lab.” “Breaking Bad” is an uneven show about a man deep in crisis who chucks his moral compass and conversely finds his backbone once he is given a death sentence.
The other Boston paper, The Globe, wasn’t such a huge supporter, either:
You can feel creator Vince Gilligan (of “The X-Files”) straining to build an emblematic American fable and forgetting to fill in his story with particularities and believable motivations.
The most amusing of the bunch, however, comes from The AV Club, which loved the show:
After the towering achievement of Mad Men, third-rate movie channel AMC is suddenly a hot spot for serialized dramas. I hope that the basic cable equivalent of a sh*tload of viewers tuned in to the premiere of Breaking Bad on that basis alone. What they saw was nothing like the elegant social satire of Mad Men, but it certainly has promise, thanks to the mesmerizing presence of Bryan Cranston in the lead role and to the raw, keenly observed screenplay by writer/director Vince Gilligan. And really, if the sight of a doughy, middle-aged man clad only in worsted-weight socks, loafers, tighty-whiteys and a rubber apron doesn’t do it for you, I don’t know why you’re reading the TV Club …
but hated the title:
… Breaking Bad is a horrible, horrible name for a TV show. It’s not made any better by being included (and explained) in an actual line of dialogue from the show.
It took me a while to get sold on the show as well.
Yeah it took me many years.
I don’t disagree with that first review. It was definitely a ‘hard slog’ in the beginning. Took awhile to realize & appreciate what was happening.
I enjoyed the first season, but I think Crazy Hand Full of Nothing really made me a fan and made me realize that the show was going to be something really special.
The fact that I came into it when season 3 was airing probably helped. I got the blu-rays and was able to binge the those seasons.
I would love a follow up where we see what their reviews are now. And I realize I have the internet too, but I have to pretend to work occasionally.
I would like a follow up article showing what episode got the critics to start singing the praises of the show.
Home with a sick kid today. Poked around Sepinwall’s hitfix blog and found this at the beginning of his episode 4, season 1 review; I don’t know if it’s just that the Crazy 8 story is done, or that Walt has finally fessed up — about the cancer, but not the meth — to his family, or simply that I’m more used to its rhythms, but after being interested in but not necessarily riveted by the first three episodes, I’m finally starting to feel engrossed by this show.
I guess it’s because Mad Men was already all the rage at the time this premiered, but I found Breaking Bad much more instantly addicting than Mad Men.
I agree 100%. The Breaking Bad pilot is stunning. Mad Men takes much longer to get to an addictive level.
Rewatching the shows, Breaking Bad’s pilot is still incredibly engaging, and holds up with the rest of the series. Mad Men’s pilot is comparatively bizarre and lacking most of the flare that has made the show the success it is. Reading these reviews is a real testament to the shortsighted nature of a lot of critics.
Exactly. I found the pace to be fantastic.
I find it strange that critics thought Mad Men was faster than Breaking Bad. I’ve loved and watched Breaking Bad from the beginning, but I just recently watched all of Mad Men and thought it was okay. It’s just too damn slow to me and not enough happens.
Couldn’t agree more. Going back and re-watching I could skip season 1 of MM all together. I liked that show from the start but it wasn’t until the JFK episode that I began to love it.
A couple of years ago I tried to get on the Breaking Bad bandwagon but could not make it through the first season. I watched the first couple DVDs from season 1 but at some point I became bored and gave up. I have heard from fans since then that I should have really skipped season 1 all together and jumped in on season 2 but as of yet I have not done that. Maybe someday.
I say all that to say this; it is very understandable that some critics were leery at the outset.
It is understandable that they were leery at the outset, but not understandable that you gave up during season 1 and haven’t gone back. And who would suggest skipping season 1 altogether?
The first season is critical to understanding the bigger picture of the series.
@cutler lover
Frankly, I have not gone back because there is just SO MUCH great TV right now that I just don’t have time. I figure Breaking Bad will always be around for me to watch but it just isn’t a priority.
I disagree. If you’re really that bored by the first season then I wouldn’t keep watching it. I’m a huge fan of the pilot and other parts of season 1. If you can’t get into the storyline with Krazy-8 in the basement and the dude getting dissolved in acid upstairs then I’m not sure you would like the rest of the show.
Some friends and I only started watching last week. It’s tough to get into, even as everyone else on the world is going nuts over it now. Finish an episode and one of us has been half-paying attention, half-checking out an iPad. Rather than start the next one we opt for something else. I think the early reviewers were right on the money.
@ReasonablySober, I’m curious, what shows do you find easier to get into or enjoy more than your Breaking Bad experience so far?
Don’t skip the first season. Some people get hooked right away. Others (like myself) were bored to tears until he really started breaking bad. Now I want to go back and rewatch the boring early seasons to really soak it all in.
do not skip the first season, it is as much as part of the show as anything else. I dont know how those fans can claim to be fans if they recommend skipping the first season. It has been a roller coaster ride from afar, but episode by episode, the whole series has been a slow but compelliing methodical character study of these characters in an increasily extreme situation.
By the time you get from the Walter White from episode 1 to the one in the most recent episode, there is an incredible contrast, yet you dont even think about it because of how well paced and developed the change has been, and it has taken every episode there has been to get there. The story structure has not changed since the first season in my opinion. If you dont like the first season you will likely not enjoy the rest of it.
I watched the first 2 episodes and found the tension almost unbearable at first. My bf and I stopped watching for a long time and went back about a year later – started at the beginning again, but this time with an idea of what to expect. That time, we were immediately engrossed and I am sooo glad.
I can never understand how someone can say that Breaking Bad was a slow build, but The Wire isn’t?
The first 6 episodes of The Wire were extraordinarily boring IMO.
Without the 20/20 hindsight, I can see where some of these reviewers were coming from. Not that I thought it was bad, but it definitely started out slow for me.
Only by the second season would I say I was hooked. And I stuck with it because I watched after the fact of everyone praising. I don’t know what I would’ve thought had I watched as it aired live.
I can see being wary of the show on AMC at the time, or of how audiences would respond to Cranston in a drama-somtimes-comedy when he was best known for Malcolm in the Middle, but some of the critiques are just nonsense. The comparison to Mad Men, for instance, sounds like someone who doesn’t actually remember watching Mad Men’s pilot.
Yeah, it also goes to show how far the paradigm about television has shifted…I don’t think you’d have nearly as many people questioning the premise itself if a show like this came out today.
I liked Breaking Bad from the start, but didn’t love it. I kind of forgot about it before Season 2 and it wasn’t until sometime in Season 4 that I got around to catching up on it through the god that is Netflix. I think it was 2-3 episodes into Season 2 that I realized, yet again, that I was an idiot.
I notice people like to complain about ‘pacing’ when criticizing shows. Are they expecting everything to be a Bruckheimer production? What’s wrong with slowing down a storyline, developing characters, their motivations and letting viewers enjoy the final payoff? Not everything needs to be all action, all the time.
There’s a difference between pacing and just being slow though, sometimes shows get so concerned with developing the characters that they forget to also tell a story as well, the latter seasons of BB showed just how to make that balance work, but the first season got bogged down at times
I think it was a chemistry lecture early on in the series where Walt was talking about reactions. That sometimes they begin to happen so slowly that you don’t even realize it’s happening until you realize that that the beginning element/matter is completely changed. That’s how the story was told. Walt begins to change very slowly with the first decision, like a rock beginning to roll down a hill. By seasons 3, 4, 5 he’s picked up an enormous amount of speed and the story is developing at breakneck speed. If the characters hadn’t been developed to the extent they were, we wouldn’t care so much about everything that’s going on now. And honestly, I thought season 1 of Breaking Bad was great. WIthin six episodes a mild-mannered chemistry teacher transforms into a bald badass who has two bodies to his name and blows up the office of a meth distributor in retaliation for a beating given to his partner. How is that slow?
I personally don’t see where it was bogging down. The story is about a high school chemistry teacher on his last legs making the decision to enter the world of illicit drug manufacture and sales. This wasn’t something that was just going to happen. It takes time to build the foundation.
I honestly think the pacing argument is a cop out used when people don’t have the patience to sit down with a true serialized drama.
I binge watched the entire series in about a week. Doing it that way, especially the earlier seasons, did a lot for battling the pace of the show. Had I watched it from the beginning, week to week, I may have gotten frustrated. I believe that this show will be popular years from now because it is so pleasant and intriguing to watch from beginning to end at a fast viewing pace. Being only (only?) 5 seasons helps, I think.
Binge-watching is the best way to watch the show.
@evilbanker – There was a trailer on itunes for the new season that I checked out last night which had parts of that speech in it and it just gave me chills to listen to him talk about change and decay and metamorphosis knowing how that relates to the broader story now.
Maureen Ryan didn’t just have an issue with the 1st couple episodes, she had a big problem with the show through I believe season 3. She seems on board now though.
I think you’ve overstated the tepidness of the SFGate review. Here’s a couple more quotes from it (right after the part you pulled form its review):
‘AMC glommed onto FX’s castoff with a fearlessness that benefits the viewer, because “Breaking Bad” is very compelling and rife with potential.’
‘Watching three – of a season total of seven – episodes doesn’t make it clear whether “Breaking Bad” is going to achieve the molecular shift necessary to go from intriguing to brilliant, but Sunday’s premiere is a pretty stellar start.’
That sounds like a fairly glowing review for a pilot. Do you have a review from its premiere where you forecast how brilliant the show was going to be?????
I love the show, but admit that it took me a little while to get through the first three episodes, it was so dark and I had to get myself in the right state of mind to watch it – that ended up not being until after I got my divorce from a person with borderline personality disorder.
The New York Times review is just classic nose in the air reviewer talk. ugh
“[C]autionary joy ride” makes me throw up in my mouth. Is that really the only show this premise could sustain? It’s like they’re writing about a show they made up.
I didn’t find Season 1 to be slow at all. In fact, I started watching when I stumbled onto last year’s pre-Season 5 marathon, probably around the fifth episode. I was instantly hooked and immediately went back and watched the first episodes, only to find that they had ALREADY been brutally murdering fools and dissolving their bodies in acid. I think part of the problem is Season 1 is very careful to establish Walt’s pre-Heisenberg personality. You can’t get the full scope of how insane the transformation is unless you get to know dopey chemistry teacher Walt first.
Exactly. And later on, you wouldn’t have cared one bit if Gus had threatened to kill Walt’s family if all that had ever been shown was the Crystal ship, killing people and dissolving people in acid. Showing the family and their interactions with Walt and him doing anything possible to hide things from him and explain his way out of situations makes the later threats and consequences that much more suspenseful.
It really is crazy to think there was a time when Walt was hiding stacks of cash and a gun in the nursery and Skyler had no clue. And it’s so important to the show because as he was learning how to achieve success in the meth trade he was also learning how to deceive his family. He’s become a cold and calculated liar in dealing with his loved ones, which is so far removed from what he ever set out to do. When he first started he was Walt trying to be Heisenberg. Now he’s Heisenberg trying to be Walt. That has far less impact without the first season.
Yeah, I find the idea that Season 1 is slow to be crazy. I just clearly have a much higher opinion of it than most. I started watching the show when it was getting ready to air season 3 and some friends told me I should check it out. My wife and I got season 1 from Netflix and right from the pilot we were like, “Wow.”
I must admit that I’m slightly biased in the matter because I grew up in Albuquerque. The high school Walt taught at is where I went to high school. Lots of nostalgia once I started watching.
I saw the pilot when it originally aired and I wasn’t immediately on board. I love Bryan Cranston but the problem for me was everyone was comparing this show to Weeds so I was expecting BB to be more of a comedy. I don’t really watch any drama series so obviously it wasn’t for me.
There’s just not enough time to watch everything and I don’t want to open that box of an entire category of stuff to watch. I’ll watch plenty of dark dramatic things such as movies (so long as it’s not Oscar Bait drama), I love Louie and Girls and I watch anime for my serialization fix. I was curious about the hype though so recently (after coming to terms with the fact that it’s not a comedy) I caught up on Netflix and it’s the only drama I watch. I’m considering The Wire for my next drama.
A bit of advice on watching the Wire. Go into it with no expectations and enjoy the story. If you go into it expecting to see the greatest show ever made as some people make it out to be, you may be disappointed. I’m not trying to take anything away from it, just sharing my experience with mild disappointment although I still enjoyed the show.
@evilbanker
It’s not just some people that make The Wire out to be the greatest show ever, just about every critic alive has it at or near the top of their Best Ever list. So when you’ve heard about its greatness for over a decade, I think you’re right to expect something spectacular. Personally, I thought it was completely forgettable.
I can understand that. That pretty much describes my Sopranos experience. Although the show was entertaining, it wasn’t life changing or anything. And don’t get me started on the last episode.
All of the ‘pacing’ discussion reminds me of this week’s discussion of Low Winter Sun. Maybe that issue will seem smaller if we get another great TV show on AMC.
I admit I almost gave up on “Breaking Bad” after the whole “Plane Crash/Jane’s Dad” thing. Just an incredible string of coincidences (Walt just happens to talk to Jane’s Dad about having kids in a bar? C’mon…) that was hard to suspend disbelief for.
Glad that I decided to stick with it….
Yeah, I didn’t know how I felt about that the first time I watched–a bit disappointed given the buildup all season–and I was probably largely spared from dwelling on it by the fact that I could immediately watch the next episode. I just did a rewatch, and I enjoyed it a whole lot more this time, though. The show is pretty vocal about how coincidental the whole thing is–Walt talks at length about it in “Fly”–and, without getting too film-schooly about the whole thing, I liked it as a visual reminder of the indirect tragedies that Walt and Jesse are causing.
I agree, there’s a lot of coincidences you’re asked to swallow, but I didn’t mind it because it shows just how much Walt was willing to rationalize away and not feel remorse.
Exactly Phrasing! And anyway, if you travel a bit around (e.g. backpacking), you’ll realize these coincidences happen every day! Like you wouldn’t believe! The saying: “world’s a small place” doesn’t come from nowhere.
if I remember correctly Walt was just coming from Jesse’s place. It makes sense that Jane dad doesn’t live too far away basses at a bar nearby. The same bar Walt stops at. It a bit of stretch but no more than most stuff in fiction. Other things like the fire truck in the middle of the desert with siren blaring just as Walt is in a compromising position with the RV is much less likely.
The Globe still has negative reviews for the show now. Sepinwall doesnt know shit. Critics are always better off saying something stinks ahead of time, in case a show fizzles out
Sepinwall is really good and he actually stuck with it and began changing his tune after episode four of the first season.
Ha! Mark A. Perigard from the Boston Herald, who else? That douche aslo gave season 5 a mixed review, hence the metacritic score of 99. Yeah, he’s the one… He’s the worst US critic.
Reading these old reviews I have to think about how remarkable it is how the actors they cast early on were up to the challenge as the show developed. Back then it was just a pilot being shopped around, and even after AMC picked it up it was off to a rocky start in terms of reviews and ratings. Yet for years the actors cast to play what were at the time secondary characters on what could have been a one-and-done show, like Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, and (even though Skyler sucks) Anna Gunn, are regularly delivering fantastic performances.
I think it’s also important to remember that the Walt-Hank confrontation needed all of the buildup from the earlier seasons. Wasn’t it in the pilot that Hank let Walt hold his gun and teased him about it the whole time? Even when he took him on that meth bust ride-along he treated him like a scared little kid.
The impact of the latest showdown is dependent on the knowledge that Hank really doesn’t know who Walt is. That’s also why I think it’s understandable that Heisenberg was able to hide from Hank in plain sight. Hank had a preconceived notion of what kind of a guy Walt is based on them knowing each other for so long. We saw Walt’s transformation into Heisenberg, but it wasn’t as obvious to the people close to him, especially once he become a master of deception.
plus at its core the show is about what its title is – Breaking Bad, you have to know Walt from the beginning right before the break to fully comprehend everything that came after and whatever is coming at the end.
and if you’re watching the show for just the plot thrills, that’s great, but its really not the point.
a friend of mine made a great point, about how compelling the opening season 5 part 2 is. It’s the setting of season 1 again with the characters of season 5. Just watching Walt and Sklyer act like they were after everything that had happened, seeing Walt discuss how to display air fresheners and then confront Lydia, and the whole end scene with Hank where in one breath he’s saying Im just a carwash owner hand to go and then in the next moment telling him to tread lightly, Cranston was just incredible, he was instantly switching back and forth between the Walt and Heisenberg persona… although i think what we’re supposed to note is that they have fully merged, Walt is Heisenberg, Heisenberg is Walt. Just great stuff.
Don’t get me wrong, I love Mad Men (pause). But it is still the runner-up to Breaking Bad as far as best show on television.
No matter how great Mad Men’s seventh season is, I still don’t think it could top Breaking Bad.
All of this. I started watching both of these shows via Netflix marathons and while Mad Men took me a while to get into, Breaking Bad was instantaneous. Both amazing shows but VERY different animals.
I liked the first season the most, if only because there was so much more dark comedy. You had Jesse’s ridiculous voicemail, Walt cutting the bologna sandwiches just the way the guy he kidnaps wanted it, the guy in acid, mild-mannered Walt turning into an alpha male in bed with Skyler, etc., etc., etc. Those moments are few and far between from the second season onward.
Jesse’s transformation from early on is just as important and that probably gets lost sometimes. He’s gone from a tweaker-fuck up to an integral piece of a drug empire. Unlike Walt, he’s unwilling to accept what it took to get there.
That’s why I found the scene where Walt is trying to convince him he didn’t kill Mike so gut-wrenching. Through it all, Jesse has ultimately ALWAYS had Walt’s back, and now he sees that despite all of the horrible things he’s done to protect him, Walt will kill him in a heartbeat if it means protecting his own interests.
I mean, to each their own I suppose. But wow do I disagree with anyone who claims that the show started off slowly. I have multiple friends who watched the first two or three episodes and then gave up on it. I don’t get how that is even possible. The pilot is remarkable, the plot itself was enough to keep me watching, and once you get Krazy 8 and the bathtub scene, I was hooked.
What exactly was slow about it? I really just don’t understand, especially when compared to shows like The Wire and Mad Men which started out EXTREMELY slowly.
The Wire takes a LOT of episode to get moving, same goes for Mad Men. If anything, those shows are much slower than Breaking Bad. I found Breaking Bad’s pace to be perfect from the beginning.
Breaking Bad was a very good show from the start but it wasn’t great until season 3.
I completely disagree. In my opinion, it was great from the start.
I was hooked from the first time the pilot aired. I the first 5 minutes it was obvious it was not going to be a knock-off of other shows foisted on the viewing public. I think the first season is essential viewing. Skip the first season? I guess the person saying that has never talked to the real fan base. agree with the comments about how slow Mad Men and The Wire were. I am one who dropped watching the Wire 3 episodes in. I could not make an emotional connection with any of the cast. I found it completely forgettable. I was never a big Soprano’s fan, I saw it as more flogging of the mafia story dead line horse. I will never forgive them for that punk ass ending. When I hear that song I tend to swing at any television within reach. Critics are parasites who complain about things they do not have the skill to create. So with all due respect (zero to none) to the critics, I offer this statement. Dear critics: Suck the rusty tailpipe of death you talentless yammering losers. If someone thinks it was slow I’ll sell you tickets to the next Michael Bay crap-fest and some slightly used bridges. I mean that in a good way…
“but I couldn’t tell you what I thought of it after the premiere. Thanks to the Internet, however, we can at least look back at some of the early reviews.”
Aren’t you a writer on the internet? Can’t someone at Uproxx find what either Uproxx or Warming Glow’s (or WWTDD’s) initial impressions of the show were? I mean, there are 5 articles on Monday recapping the episode, did NOBODY on this site mention it back when it first started?
Seeing these reviews, it’s almost EXACTLY what is currently happening with Low Winter Sun.
People really need to give shows room to breathe and grow.
Breaking Bad had my fiance and I the moment Walt had the gun to his head in the pilot and actually pulled the trigger. Such immediate desperation and willingness to do that right away told us that this show wasn’t going to be like any other.
I actually agree with the bit about the title. The fact that it’s explained in that episode, as well as the fact that it makes people say “he broke bad” as though it’s a common expression have driven me to wish it was called something else.
It grows on you, and becomes perfect. Any better suggestions?
I pretty much refused to watch it because it sounded like a (to borrow a phrase from Vince at filmdrunk) “dark and gritty” reimagining of Weeds. Then I watched the pilot on a lark and was sold.
Just rewatched pilot on Netflix. A big problem is the Netflix version skips about 3 key scenes. No birthday handjob, no kid from school at car wash, no Walt exercising/coughing in morning, no Marie questioning skyler about Walt. Plus no boobies in pinkman introduction.
I believe the scenes you refer to are all DVD extra scenes. I watched the pilot when it first aired and those scenes aren’t there. And, as many times as they’ll use the word ‘shit’, you’ll never hear an f-bomb let alone see any boobies on an AMC-aired episode.
those scenes were all in the first version that I saw, which were netflix discs. Walt’s birthday handjob defined the pre-cancer/meth Walt and Skyler relationship. He ends the episode in a much more sexualized manner.
I enjoyed it from the beginning.
I remember being completely intrigued by the premise and watching the first 3 or 4 episodes and loving it. But right around that time I moved and didn’t have cable anymore so I couldn’t watch it. It wasn’t until last summer before season 5 started that I decided to binge watch it on Netflix and I was completely hooked from that moment on.
The title really does suck, particularly so because it was referenced in the dialogue in the pilot.
One of very, very few missteps.