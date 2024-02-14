What Time Does ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3, Episode 3 Come Out?

Abbott Elementary returned for season three with a two-part time jump premiere. Things are back to normal this week with just one episode.

“Gregory’s Garden Goofballs,” which, as the title implies, is about Gregory (played by Tyler James Williams), who is “hesitant when kids start hanging out in his classroom at lunch, looking to him for advice as the cool teacher,” according to the official plot synopsis. Elsewhere, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) discovers Tariq (Zack Fox) is dating the mom of one of her students and Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) try to hire an ASL interpreter.

Abbott Elementary season 3, episode 3 airs on February 14 (tonight!) at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. It will also be available on Hulu the following day.

Brunson (still waiting for her rom-com with Daniel Radcliffe) talked to Jimmy Kimmel about why Abbott Elementary picked up five months into the school year in the season three premiere. “Abbott is a show where we try to go by the school calendar,” she explained. “We start in September, along with teachers, and we like to stick with that calendar. This year, we had to make some adjustments so we got creative, so to say why we’re starting in February instead of September.”