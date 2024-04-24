What Time Does ‘Knuckles’ Season 1 Come Out On Paramount+?

Idris Elba is one of the most versatile actors of the 21st century, not only because he can switch up his accent at the drop of a hat, but also because he came out of Cats (2019) relatively unscathed, which could not be said about some of his co-stars.

Elba’s latest venture is a series starring his Sonic character Knuckles in the all-new Paramount show based on the red hedgehog. Knuckles takes place in between Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3 which may or may not feature the vocal talent of Keanu Reeves.

Here is the official synopsis:

The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3.

All six episodes of the series will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, April 26, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. Ben Schwartz will also reprise his role as Sonic, ahead of the third installment which hits theaters in December. The first two films in the series can be viewed on Amazon Prime. And in case you’re interested, Cats is on Netflix.