Last week, news broke that Keanu Reeves was tapped to voice the elusive Shadow in the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3, which seems like a no-brainer, considering his signature dark and edgy vibe.

Idris Elba, the voice of Knuckles in the video game-turned-movie series, could not confirm nor deny the rumors, which were seemingly confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I heard the rumors. Yeah, I know nothing,” Elba told GamesRadar+ during a recent interview for the Knuckles series. “But wow, Keanu, yeah? Big tings.”

While he couldn’t reveal anything about the upcoming film, he did say, “Everything’s in increments, right? So if that [hand in the middle] was Sonic 1, that [hand higher up] is Sonic 2 then Sonic 3 [puts hand even higher]. Ding ding ding ding.” Either that or he was learning to mime.

On the other hand, Jason Griffith, who voices the lil’ guy for the video game series, thinks that Reeves is “a great choice” and has no problem commenting on the rumors! He told TMZ, which is now a video game fan site for some reason, “One of the many rewards of being in this business is being asked to voice a character that’s so beloved and means so much to so many people. And then, to share that character with someone like Keanu… I mean, it’s such an honor.”

That honor will hit theaters this December. Please don’t get scammed by a Fake Keanu while we wait.

(Via Total Film)