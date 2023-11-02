What Time Does ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Come Out On Amazon Prime?

Invincible Season 2 drops this week, and fans of the hit series based on the Robert Kirkman comic book are dying to know when they can see finally catch up with Mark/Invincible after the brutal events of the Season 1 finale. Fortunately, fans won’t have long to wait.

While the official release date for Invincible Season 2 is Friday November 3, Amazon tends to play a little more loose with the timing of its episode drops. According to Total Film, Invincible Season 2 will most likely follow the same release schedule as Gen V, which means there’s a very high chance that the first Season 2 episode will actually start streaming at 8 PM EST on Thursday November 2.

Total Film also reports that Invincible Season 2 will have a weekly episode drop instead of releasing all of the episodes at once. That decision tracks because Amazon is only releasing the first four episodes of Season 2 this year. The remaining four will stream sometime in 2024, so why not let Mark Grayson and the gang dominate Fridays in November?

Picking up after the cataclysmic events of Season 1, Invincible Season 2 will follow Mark as he’s left to deal with the aftermath of his own father, Omni-Man, turning against him and the entire planet. The two collided in a brutal bloodbath that will leave everyone wondering if Mark will eventually turn on Earth also, and if he doesn’t, can he survive another round when his father returns?

Invincible Season 2 starts streaming November 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

(Via Total Film)