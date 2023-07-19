When Does ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Come Out?

Invincible fans just got one step closer to learning a release date for Season 2.

While it’s been two years since the first season smashed onto Amazon with its well-received adaptation of the Robert Kirkman comic, the streamer has yet to share a premiere date for the new episodes. However, Amazon just dropped a new poster on IGN with the promise that Season 2 is “coming soon.” As for when soon means is anyone’s guess.

Amazon just confirmed that The Boys spinoff Gen V will arrive in September, which presumably means that Invincible Season 2 won’t hit until later in the Fall. Unless, of course, the streamer decides to double up on both properties, which have been huge hits with comic book fans.

As for what to expect in Season 2, Invincible has hewed pretty closely to the source material, so look for Mark Grayson (Steven Yuen) to continue growing into a hero of his own as he grapples with the complicated legacy of his dad, the all-powerful Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). As Invincible, Mark will be faced with daunting new opponents and an increasingly complicated love life thanks to the increasing burdens placed on his shoulders by Cecil (Walton Goggins) and the Guardians of the Globe.

Invincible Season 1 is available for streaming on Amazon.

