What Time Will ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Be On Netflix?

After the surprise success of One Piece, Netflix is once again trying its hand at making a live-action adaptation of a beloved anime. However, this time around, the streamer is taking at a highly ambitious stab at an iconic property: Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Released in the mid-2000s on Nickelodeon, the original Avatar series wowed an entire generation of fans who watched Aang and his friends embark on an epic quest over three books/seasons. M. Night Shyamalan infamously failed at making a live-action Avatar movie, so Netflix has its work cut out for them.

Fortunately, we’ll know soon enough if the streaming giant stuck the landing as the release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender is right around the corner. Here’s when you can start streaming this latest adaptation.