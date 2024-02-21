After the surprise success of One Piece, Netflix is once again trying its hand at making a live-action adaptation of a beloved anime. However, this time around, the streamer is taking at a highly ambitious stab at an iconic property: Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Released in the mid-2000s on Nickelodeon, the original Avatar series wowed an entire generation of fans who watched Aang and his friends embark on an epic quest over three books/seasons. M. Night Shyamalan infamously failed at making a live-action Avatar movie, so Netflix has its work cut out for them.
Fortunately, we’ll know soon enough if the streaming giant stuck the landing as the release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender is right around the corner. Here’s when you can start streaming this latest adaptation.
What Time Will ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Be On Netflix?
Avatar: The Last Airbender will start streaming at 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday February 22. Like most Netflix Originals, all eight episodes of Season 1 will release at the same time for your binging pleasure.
Here’s the official synopsis:
With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai … They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.
Avatar: The Last Airbender starts streaming February 22 on Netflix.