The Boys recently revealed the release date for their fourth season of Supe shenanigans, and here’s some more positive news: Amazon’s similarly themed Invincible will be back sooner for the final half of the second season.

What Time Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 5 Be On Prime Video?

Following the mid-season hiatus that caught some viewers off guard, viewers were keen to find out if and when Mark/Invincible (Steven Yeun) would be able to overcome the Viltrumite empire while also sorting out his daddy issues. That wait has almost come to an end, and Thursday, March 14 will be the official day that the magic starts to happen again. Or at least, we’ll find out if Mark puts that information about his father’s books to good use, or if Nolan (J.K. Simmons) was somehow tossing another dagger into the mix.

You never know what you’ll truly get with Omni-Man, after all.

The next four episodes will likely breeze by on a weekly basis, and then we’ll be waiting for the third season. That’s how TV goes! Gotta embrace it and appreciate the great storytelling when it happens. And hey, if you need something else to watch on Amazon while the rest of the (short) wait ticks by, Mr. and Mrs. Smith (starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) already has a full season available that is well worth your time.