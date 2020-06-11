‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Might Be The Funniest Show On TV

Sometimes you know you’re watching something special as it’s happening.

It happened with the “Dinner Party” episode of The Office, and the “Remedial Chaos Theory” episode of Community, and, mostly recently, the “On the Run” episode of FX’s vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows, henceforth known as the Jackie Daytona episode. Written by Stefani Robinson (who’s also credited with the Atlanta episodes “Juneteenth” and “Woods” — someone give her a ton of money to make whatever she wants NOW), the Jackie Daytona episode was an instantly great episode of television, with an Emmy-worthy performance from Matt Berry, and it also solidified something I was feeling around the time the Nadja doll was introduced: What We Do in the Shadows might be the funniest show on television. I’m tempted to say it “is” the funniest show, full stop, but there’s strong competition out there. Let’s go through some of the competitors.

Shows That Aren’t Technically On TV; They’re On A Streaming Service

This leaves out I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Russian Doll, Solar Opposites, Never Have I Ever, Ramy, Big Mouth, and Pen15. I love them all, but for the purposes of this important thought exercise, only non-streaming shows are eligible.

Barry

Extremely funny! But also extremely dark and depressing.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It’s Always Sunny is still wildly funny after 14 seasons and has shown an admirable willingness to adapt to a different era, but I’m not sure you could make the case that it’s at its peak. “The Gang Texts” was great, but was it better than season four’s “The Nightman Cometh”? Shadows is either at its peak, or it’s going to continue to get better.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Not sure now’s the time to make the case for B99 being the “best” anything.

Bob’s Burgers

The most consistent show on TV, and I watch it the way Netflix subscribers do The Office, but it doesn’t provide the same level of belly-laughs as Shadows.

Rick and Morty

The funniest animated show, I’d argue, but not the funniest show overall.

The Other Two and Los Espookys

Too good to be one-season wonders, but I’d like to see more before declaring them the best. Although, I will say, both shows had better debut seasons than Shadows…

Insecure

A little too real for anyone in their 30s (me).

Documentary Now!

Inconsistent. Some episodes are among the funniest things I’ve ever seen on TV (“Original Cast Album: Co-Op”), others are tough to get through (“Batsh*t Valley”).

Joe Pera Talks With You

I love Joe Pera Talks With You, but until Adult Swim announces whether it’s coming back for a third season, it’s not qualified. I’m never not thinking of the bean arch, though.

The Righteous Gemstones and Succession

I originally considered excluding these shows, as they’re both an hour long and, rightly or wrongly, I rarely consider anything over 30 minutes to be a “comedy.” But both are uproariously funny, and the stiffest competition to What We Do in the Shadows. That said, I’m crossing The Righteous Gemstones off the list for the same reason as The Other Two and Los Espookys above: it’s only been on for one season. There’ll be plenty of misbehavin’ to come, though. Maybe after season two! So it’s down to What We Do in the Shadows vs. Succession (at least until someone yells at me for forgetting Last Man Standing or a 4 a.m. Adult Swim special with 47 views on YouTube, or something).