As shows continue to postpone left and right as the coronavirus rips through Hollywood, fans of FX’s What We Do In The Shadows are in luck. The comedic “docuseries” returns for a second season next month, and the latest trailer offers a hilarious glimpse at what’s ahead.

After just barely surviving the first season’s celebrity-packed finale, vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) are back as the trio continues to explore their Long Island neighborhood with the aid of their human servant Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) and psychic energy vampire Colin (Mark Proksch). Only this time around, Guillermo is giving into his vampire hunting tendencies a whole lot and is seen dropping several undead bodies, while Colin appears to be growing incredibly stronger and can now bore the life out of the people with just one line. As for Lazlo and Nadja, fans will be glad to know they still seem to be as horny as ever.

Also spotted in the mix are the return of Nick Kroll’s Simon the Devious and cameos from Craig Robinson and Haley Joel Osment. But, don’t worry, there’s sure to be more guest stars stopping by the gothic series thanks to creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement.

Here’s the official season two synopsis via /Film:

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

The second season premieres on April 15 with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

