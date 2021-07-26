Get ready to do your “dark bidding on the internet” because the vampires from What We Do in the Shadows are parting with several occult oddities in the latest trailer for the show’s third season. In the trailer, Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) over-worked and under-appreciated familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is seen assisting the vampires with some spring cleaning as he photographs items such as a loose bone, an evil bucket, and a tried-and-true “sex rock” and posts them on eBay to sell. While the clip doesn’t give us a whole lot of information in regards to what the FX series’ third season has in store for us, it does remind us just how much we miss Nandor, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and all their zany hijinks.

For those who have yet to watch What We Do in the Shadows, the comedic mockumentary follows four vampire roommates living in Staten Island trying their best to acclimate to modern times, stay out of the sunlight, and avoid vampire hunters. The series is a spin-off of the hit film of the same name and is executive produced by the film’s original creators (and New Zealand legends) Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and Taiki Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), in addition to Paul Simms, Garrett Basch, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Luckily we won’t be waiting too much longer to reunite with our undead friends and see how many pennies their creepy clutter earns them. Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows premieres on FX on September 2, with episodes available for streaming the next day on both Hulu and FX.