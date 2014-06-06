Here’s What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, we now have even more Netflix options for you. Here’s all the recently released seasons of television on Netflix, plus upcoming expirations and Netflix TV news.
Pick of the Week
Luther: Season 3 — Season three of the excellent Idris Elba series continues to be flat-out f*cking fantastic, every bit as good as you’ve come to expect from a series that is bleak, punishing, heart-pounding, and entertaining as hell. This season is broken down into two two-episode installments focusing on different serial killers: The first one has a foot fetish, and the second is a vigilante. Yes, Luther still whispers with such force that his sweet nothings could knock a man to his ass, and yes, Ruth Morgan’s Alice does return. The stakes are higher (and there’s a very shocking twist in one episode), and the second half of the season is grim as well. It’s a great season of television, and less time consuming if you don’t have enough time to devote to Orange is the New Black this weekend.
Expiring Soon — Nothing in TV this week, although The Adventures of TinTin and the excellent Morvern Callar will be expiring this week in movies.
Netflix News of Note — For those of you who might have been hoping otherwise (so you could finally completely kill your cable subscription), Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has ruled out the possibility of buying the rights to live sports, and he’s also ruled out its own Netflix streaming device like Amazon’s Kindle Fire TV. They’re too focused now on creating new original content.
The Rest of Netflix’s Recent Releases
Orange Is the New Black, Season 2 — The only reason I didn’t make Orange is the New Black the pick of the week is because it’s already getting PLENTY of attention. It’s also getting rave reviews from critics, most of whom are saying that it improves upon the already brilliant first season. There’s no reason not to be binge-watching the crap out of this series this weekend. WARNING: Verizon subscribers may not have a great viewing experience.
Sherlock, Season 3 — As we reported last week, Netflix has been given exclusive rights to season three of Sherlock, and while some hypercritical television critics were down on this season (mostly because of the deux ex Moffatinas), aside from a few minor issues, I thought this season was just as good as previous seasons (and here are the 76 easter eggs, pop-culture allusions, and shout-outs you can find in the three episodes). Sherlock on Netflix will also include Sherlock Uncovered, a set of three half-hour making-of specials following each episode, and Unlocking Sherlock, a one-hour behind-the-scenes feature about the making of the series.
Toddlers & Tiaras, Season 7 — (Available on June 14th) — I have NO idea why anyone would want to watch season seven of a crappy, exploitative reality series when Sherlock, Luther, and Orange is the New Black are available, but different strokes and all.
Season 3 of Luther is fucking fantastic. Everybody must watch it!!
I watched 1 and 2 a long while ago, I’ve been waiting for 3 to fina-fucking-lly show up.
I thought Season 3 was a step down, actually. Elba was still great, but the killers weren’t as compelling to me and there wasn’t as much of a narrative hook with the woman he started dating. I was glad to see the show wrap up while it was still producing good content but didn’t have much left to say, personally.
@charliee — yes and yes. I couldn’t sleep after binging the whole season in one evening. And I would let Ruth Wilson do terrible things to me
Luther is incredible, and season 3 doesn’t disappoint in any way… The arc w the other girl, his “pixie”, was just a device used to lead Luther to his true counterpart. Luther and Alice ending up together was just brilliant, no other way to put it.
“This is Justin. He’s ma mate, n I love em…”
@charliee 100 times this. Love Luther so much. My wife has an unhealthy obsession with Idris Elba now, though.
I was so disappointed in Sherlock, I kept wanting to like it but other than the last scene I found it too up its own ass. We get it, you read the fandom now stop winking at me and make a good story.
Agreed, Sherlock has gone from inspiring fan fiction to being fan fiction. Really well written and acted fan fiction, but still hopelessly infatuated with its main character to the expense of everyone else on screen, and now only capable of doing a rough impression of a coherent plot.
I’m torn over Sherlock. The way the “final” case was “solved” was bullshit, which undid a lot of goodwill.
I know I should be disappointed in the lack of live sports, but I actually like to hear companies focusing on getting something right before moving on to the next big project. I’m more than happy to wait a couple years for sports streaming if it means that the original content will be held to a higher standard.
What’s the benefit of a Netflix streaming box when you can just buy a Roku that doesn’t steer you toward one provider for content?
Yeah, the vision always seemed to be “available on every device” and they’ve largely accomplished that. Their own hardware would seem redundant.
Dammit fucking hell, Dustin. The name of the actress is RUTH WILSON and she plays a character named ALICE MORGAN. Fix that shit, dude.
but but but… HE LITERALLY WRITES THESE ON A LAPTOP THAT’S SITTING ON THE BACK OF HIS SICK CHILD!!!!
The only way the sick child excuse is valid here is if the kid has tuberculosis and coughed so fucking hard that it made him type the wrong letters.
LUTHER IS BACK?! Fucking FINALLY.
Can I get Law & Order season 9 already? I’ve re-watched seasons 1-8 about 4 times since I began waiting for more JACK MCCOY *lightning, guitar solo*, and it’s just not coming. That is literally the only thing I care about coming from Netflix at the moment.
I was so pissed when netflix removed the first, like, 8 seasons of SVU while i was in the middle of the 4th one.