Here’s What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, we now have even more Netflix options for you. Here’s all the recently released seasons of television on Netflix, plus upcoming expirations and Netflix TV news.

Pick of the Week

Luther: Season 3 — Season three of the excellent Idris Elba series continues to be flat-out f*cking fantastic, every bit as good as you’ve come to expect from a series that is bleak, punishing, heart-pounding, and entertaining as hell. This season is broken down into two two-episode installments focusing on different serial killers: The first one has a foot fetish, and the second is a vigilante. Yes, Luther still whispers with such force that his sweet nothings could knock a man to his ass, and yes, Ruth Morgan’s Alice does return. The stakes are higher (and there’s a very shocking twist in one episode), and the second half of the season is grim as well. It’s a great season of television, and less time consuming if you don’t have enough time to devote to Orange is the New Black this weekend.

Expiring Soon — Nothing in TV this week, although The Adventures of TinTin and the excellent Morvern Callar will be expiring this week in movies.

Netflix News of Note — For those of you who might have been hoping otherwise (so you could finally completely kill your cable subscription), Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has ruled out the possibility of buying the rights to live sports, and he’s also ruled out its own Netflix streaming device like Amazon’s Kindle Fire TV. They’re too focused now on creating new original content.

The Rest of Netflix’s Recent Releases

Orange Is the New Black, Season 2 — The only reason I didn’t make Orange is the New Black the pick of the week is because it’s already getting PLENTY of attention. It’s also getting rave reviews from critics, most of whom are saying that it improves upon the already brilliant first season. There’s no reason not to be binge-watching the crap out of this series this weekend. WARNING: Verizon subscribers may not have a great viewing experience.

Sherlock, Season 3 — As we reported last week, Netflix has been given exclusive rights to season three of Sherlock, and while some hypercritical television critics were down on this season (mostly because of the deux ex Moffatinas), aside from a few minor issues, I thought this season was just as good as previous seasons (and here are the 76 easter eggs, pop-culture allusions, and shout-outs you can find in the three episodes). Sherlock on Netflix will also include Sherlock Uncovered, a set of three half-hour making-of specials following each episode, and Unlocking Sherlock, a one-hour behind-the-scenes feature about the making of the series.

Toddlers & Tiaras, Season 7 — (Available on June 14th) — I have NO idea why anyone would want to watch season seven of a crappy, exploitative reality series when Sherlock, Luther, and Orange is the New Black are available, but different strokes and all.