9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — A flight attendant has had absolutely enough in midair, which sounds like a recipe for tossed drinks. I totally made that last detail up, but you could see it happening, right? Meanwhile a quarantine couple is slowly reaching the breaking point. Surely, we can all identify with how the part year has gone.

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 9:00pm) — The Rob Lowe-starring spinoff has even more chaos for us, including a bank robbery, a massive fire, and a parking garage that’s seemingly a maze to some upset patron. Are these all unconnected calls or not?

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9:00pm) — This week, Layton and Till are back in procedural mode while investigating the murders, and Wilford is up to no good with Miss Audrey. This season’s introduction of Bean caused the series to gain momentum, so the time is still right to catch this ride.

Beartown (HBO, 9:00pm) — This Swedish crime drama based upon Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel, and it follows the domination of a junior ice-hockey team upon a small community after a retired pro hockey player, Peter, relocates to Beartown for a fresh start. This week, Peter’s pushing everyone (especially his coaching staff) to the limits while Maya’s working through her trauma, and Kevin’s trying to forget.

The Investigation (HBO, 10:00pm) — This Scandinavian limited drama series follows the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist (Kim Wall) in what became one of Danish history’s most notorious criminal cases (aptly dubbed the “Submarine Case”). Chief Prosecutor Jepsen is now making it quite clear that the accused may go free unless his team can tie together firm evidence.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Seth Rogen, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Daddy Yankee

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Nicolle Wallace, Michaela Coel, Kings Of Leon

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance, Willie Jones

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Andra Day, SG Lewis Feat. Nile Rodgers

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Eddie Murphy, Guy Fieri, Josh Herndon

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

Coming 2 America (Amazon Prime film) — The much-anticipated sequel is (according to our own Vince Mancini) a rare example of a comedy that lives up to the original with a bang-up job in the costume department to boot. The followup also, naturally, celebrates the much-heralded return of Eddie Murphy as King Akeem, who’s definitely got Arsenio Hall around as confidante while they travel from Zaumda to Queens, New York, to take things back to basics. More good news: James Earl Jones is back, and the film co-stars Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Louis Anderson, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Paramount+ movie) — Look for Keanu Reeves’ cameo in this irreverent animated adventure, which follows SpongeBob and Patrick, his starfish pal, looking to vindicate Mr. Krabs after he’s been framed for heisting King Neptune’s crown. In doing so, they must leave their Bikini Bottom refuge and make their way to Shell City in a journey that illuminates the power of friendship. In addition to the actual movie goodness, check out our “Rapid Fire” video with rapper 2KBaby as he looks to beat the buzzer in a quiz.