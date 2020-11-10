A Teacher (FX on Hulu limited series) — This series stars Kate Mara as a suburban Texas teacher who engages within a predatory relationship with her student, played by Nick Robinson. A teacher-student grooming story will be uncomfortable by nature, but the series hopes to thread a fine needle, courtesy of showrunner Hannah Fidell, who further explores the subject matter of her 2013 movie of the same name.

Dash And Lily (Netflix series) — Need a little carefree Holiday romance? Sure, why not, so climb above this whirlwind journey for cynical Dash and optimistic Lily across New York City. There’s a mysterious notebook that pushes the plot, and yep, these seemingly different young adults will probably find that they get along very well, after all.

Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — The Phantom Stranger is afoot, and a possessed Susie beckons Maria into the swamp lands while Abby’s on their trail.

This Is Us (NBC, 8:00pm EST) — An engagement for Kevin and Madison and an adoption for Kate and Toby lead to very different struggles while puberty-problems plague Jack and Rebecca.

Tell Me a Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Ashley picks up the music again, and she might be in a new relationship as well. Meanwhile, Olivia’s sniffing around Tucker for clues, and Jackson’s helping Simone with her dad’s trust and plotting from Veronica.

Trash Truck (Netflix series) — Sure, this is a family-oriented animated series, but you might be in the market for that sort of thing, eight months into the pandemic. A dirt-loving, 6-year-old boy (imaginarily) befriends a giant truck, and the two soon find that no adventure is too big or small to conquer.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Gillian Anderson, Emmanuel Acho, Ty Dolla $ign

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon — Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco, Gus Dapperton

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Demi Lovato, Edgar Ramirez, Ta-Nehisi Coates

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Thomas Middleditch, Black Pumas