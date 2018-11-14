FX

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — We’ve reached the season finale, and possibly the end of the world, on AHS: Apocalypse, and we still have no idea what Michael Langdon’s endgame is. Does he want everything to burn? It seems so, although the kid is in serious need of a little guidance from his dad, Satan. Whether or not the end of the world actually happens, Cordelia and her witches will assuredly be there, raising hell (literally) and trying to stop the teenaged tyrant.

52nd Annual CMA Awards (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A bunch of country artists gather in Nashville to celebrate tunes about drinking beer and men driving tractors while Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood take the stage.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Manning suspects Halstead is harboring a dark secret as April’s frustration with Maggie grows.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Jamal and Cookie butt heads when Cookie tries to steal her son’s London-based artist out from under him.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Veronica concocts a plan to spring Archie from juvie after weeks of radio silence from her beau while Betty races to save Jughead after he takes their investigation a step too far.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A stressful immunity challenge leaves everyone on edge and forces one tribe member to do some serious damage control.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Spencer’s birthday celebration builds a bridge between his two worlds for one day, yet things get nasty when his dysfunctional families turn on each other.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Casey continues to help an investigative reporter as the rest of the Firehouse is called into battle a dangerous structure fire that places everyone in peril.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The label recruits a social media influencer to draw attention to Carlotta’s music festival, but when Take 3 tries to hijack the event’s social media to build hype around their new album, things don’t go as planned.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team continues to hunt Andres Doza, the head of one of the most powerful and lethal drug cartels in Mexico.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Atwater faces a tough choice between solving the murder of a young drug dealer or doing what’s best for his community.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — BAU races to capture the vigilantes behind a series of attacks taking place every 27 minutes in the nation’s capital.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Emily Blunt, Taron Egerton, Kane Brown

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro, the Struts, Kesha

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ricky Gervais, Bianna Golodryga, Chef Flynn McGarry

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Stanley Tucci, Pale Waves, Caitlin Kalafus

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, Mark Wahlberg, Ian Karmel

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Maurice Ashley