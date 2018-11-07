FX

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The final showdown between Michael Langdon and Cordelia Goode is almost here. But first, we’ve got to make it back to the “present” to see what’s happening with the Cooperative and Outpost 3. Michael’s lost most of his allies but he still seems intent on carrying out his ultimate plan. What that plan is, we’re still not sure. The kid seems to have been pushed into this narrative that he’ll bring about the end of the world. Whether he buys into it or does something equally evil and twisted, we’ll have to wait and see.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning are forced to take drastic measures to help a pregnant woman deliver a baby in the hospital elevator after the place goes on lockdown.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Jamal is at a crossroads while Lucious and Cookie challenge each other to find new artists for their label.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Riverdale’s blast from the past episode is here. The kids take the form of their parents, traveling back to the 80s to figure out how an innocent game involving Alice, Fred, FP, Hermoine, Hiram, Sierra, Penelope, and Tom turned into a mystery that’s plagued them all ever since.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — An unlikely alliance forms as the two tribes merge.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The band auditions for Star Search as Beverly and Murray try to distract Adam from his toy obsession.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The kids go through relationship troubles while Katie gets back at Grego for using his ex-girlfriend’s name for all the family passwords by bringing out gifts from her ex-boyfriends.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Coop falls into a life of crime and Spencer gets lured into the Beverly Hills way of life after a three-game winning streak.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Following a car accident rescue involving a teenage girl and her young sister, a suspicious Brett has an unsettling feeling there is more to the story than what appears on the surface.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Alex’s chances at a prestigious government job are put in jeopardy by her overeager family members as Cam tries to reconnect with his country roots by getting a chicken.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Cassie’s tasked with finding the rat in her organization while Take 3 clashes with a new rapper invited on tour without their consent.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team partners with the Mexican military to hunt down a dangerous cartel boss.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Will lies to Sophie about his dating life as Poppy and Angie involve themselves in a school production of Grease when Graham and Rory are cast.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — The gang makes a kickass float for the Gay Pride Parade, and Frank tries to recruit Mac for the project.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Regina must make choices about Rome’s future even as she learns she may not know him as well as she thought she did.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Halstead must investigate the bombing of an Army recruitment center without letting his military past cloud his judgment.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU heads to Bethesda, Md., to investigate four murders in the span of three days along the eastern seaboard.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Melissa McCarthy, Dennis Miller, the Milk Carton Kids

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Eddie Redmayne, Jack Whitehall, Chuck Todd, Lauren Daigle

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Pine, Major Garrett, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sarah Jessica Parker, Hallie Jackson, Franklin Vanderbilt

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Noah Centineo, Derren Brown, Morrissey

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rebecca Traister