And Just Like That…: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are back, along with the Big Apple, y’all. No Samantha will be found, given that Kim Cattrall declined to return, but there will be returning dudes, including Chris Noth’s Mr. Big, who will hopefully be far less of an insufferable cad. Yet there’s going to be a bittersweet aspect to this revival, given that Willie Garson (Carrie’s BFF, Stanford Blatch) recently passed away. All of those swirling moods will possibly disappear in a whirl of overwrought flower hats or something, but the show professes to be more inclusive this time around. It’s also still about friendship and the complications of life.

Anne Boleyn (AMC+ limited series) — Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) stars in this reimagining of Tutor England’s era of King Henry VIII, and history will tell us that Anne, his second wife, did not fare well, given that no male heir surfaced from the marriage. The story leans toward psychological thriller rather than period drama, and the patriarchal society gets a feminist twist here. One mayor bonus here will be Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), who portrays George Boleyn, brother of Anne. Expect a visionary take on a snapshot of time that people only thought that they understood.

Bloods: Season 1 (Hulu series) — This British comedy series (starring Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks) about a group of wayward paramedics originally broadcast on Sky across the pond. However, Hulu acquired the joint and will exclusively be the U.S. host for multiple seasons to come, so that audiences on both sides of the pond can enjoy these unorthodox exploits.

The Housewives of The North Pole (Peacock film) — The NBC Universal streamer launches its first original holiday movie starring The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards and Breaking Bad‘s Betsy Brandt. Hopefully, there will be one billion arguments and Christmas tree tinsel and ornaments flying across the room. Let the drama roll.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00pm) — Well, well, well. This episode is called “People Vs. Richard Wheatley,” so get ready for villainous Dylan McDermott.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm) — It’s Christmastime and Eli’s missing, so Stabler calls in Benson to help him get things done. And Wheatley is here, too, and thinking about the future.

Santa Inc (HBO Max series) — In this stop-motion animated series, the perpetually jolly Seth Rogen voices what seems like Santa while Sarah Silverman plays the dedicated elf who’s seeking to become the first lady Santa. Let’s hope she kicks some butt and rises above all the dude candidates, and you’ll also hear the voices of Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, and Joel Kim Booster along the way.