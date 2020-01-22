What’s On Tonight: Awkwafina Is Here To Make Us Laugh As ‘Nora From Queens’

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The new comedy series from Awkwafina premieres tonight. Based on the star’s own rise to fame, the show follows Nora from Queens who takes a stab at financial independence by moving out of her family home and trying her hand at several odd jobs.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The championship football game between Riverdale High and Stonewall Prep forces friends to choose sides as Jughead realizes the perks of his new school are costing him allies, and Betty prepares to run a story on the shared rivalry between the two institutions. Meanwhile, Cheryl takes on the new cheerleading coach and Archie uncovers some unsettling information.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Adam takes lessons in cool from his guidance teacher as Geoff tries to keep his living situation a secret from Beverly.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Principal Glascott and Lainey argue over the school’s dress code while Coach Mellor struggles to get Julie interested in his favorite sports.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Kidd plans to surprise Severide for his birthday as the Firehouse handles a serious of false alarms from a private school that interrupts their regular routes.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The BAU team enjoys their Saturday off with Garcia leading a hacking competition and Rossi and Prentiss helping Simmons assemble a new crib.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nancy must decide how far she’s willing to go to get her dad out of jail when her mission to clear his name interferes with Owen’s quest for justice.