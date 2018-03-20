fxx

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Chip tries out a new character he’s based on Dale with mixed results.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Season three premieres with the Shadowhunters and Downworlders dealing with the aftermath of Valentine’s death and Clary and Jace protecting their secret from those closest to them.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s the showdown that’s been building all series long – the Hecks wage a war against the Glossners after Sue’s car goes missing.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More battle rounds.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Season four ends with Jessica hijacking Honey’s relaxing vacation by trying to get Stephen King to endorse her new book and Louis panicking after Grandma Huang decides to move out.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Black Lightning is still on the hunt for his father’s killer but he’s also busy trying to clear his own name after a string of recent murders.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Bow decides to say “yes” to everything for a whole year and Jack and Diane decide to take advantage of that.

LA -> Vegas (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – An overbooked flight forces the crew to extremes to find available seats and Nicole makes a killing selling overpriced snacks.

Rise (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Lilette struggles with her romantic feelings for Robbie while Louis contends with a measly budget for his spring show and a football coach intentionally sabotaging his musical.

The Mick (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Alba encourages Chip to continue catfishing Sabrina while Mickey and Jimmy accidentally lock Ben inside a beat-up car they got at a police auction.

Another Period (Comedy Central, 10:00/10:30 p.m.) – Peepers helps the Commodore win Dodo back and Lillian’s alliance with Blanch quickly disintegrates. Later, Frederick’s presidential bid divides Bellacourt Manor

For the People (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Sandra’s idealism lands her in hot water while Jay defends a client whose personal beliefs clash with his own.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – When Poole is assigned to a new case, Miller decides to interview Biggie’s widow.

The Detour (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – The family has their Revenant moment when their plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness and they’re forced to rely on each other to survive.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Katie Couric, Judd Apatow, the Decemberists

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Boyega, Bob Saget, PRhyme featuring 2 Chainz

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Hilary Swank, Thomas Middleditch, Rory Albanese

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Oliver, Laura Benanti, Blake Shelton, Lil’ John Roberts

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dakota Fanning, Will Forte, Iggy Azalea

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Drew Barrymore

Conan: Bill Hader, Alexandra Shipp, Natalie Prass