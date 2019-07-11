FX

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Dale dines at a Chinese restaurant and orders a burger.

Holey Moley (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Twelve more contestants put their putt-putt skills to the test on this oversized miniature golf course.

Love Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The game switches things up, forcing couples to reconsider who they’re partnered with before another challenge that introduces new competition.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Mermaid mating season has begun, and Ryn knows she must return to the sea to help her colony, but with Ben and Helen hunting hybrids and Xander fielding an investigation from a reporter, things on land aren’t as stable as she’d like.

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — After dining on the brains of a private eye who was murdered with an ice pick to the head, Liv gets her sleuth on.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Season six kicks off with The Good Place cast members D’Arcy Carden, Marc Evan Jackson, and Jameela Jamil facing off in a new challenge in the hopes of winning money for their respective charities.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Season two begins with Gwynn preparing the Outpost for war while Talon summons a new threat and faces the trauma of her past.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Cassie Lenue, a brilliant young criminal Holmes and Watson helped put in prison, seeks their help in solving a murder.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa and Dumas finally strike a truce after the drug war causes losses on both fronts.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jon Favreau, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Taylor Bennett

Conan: Kumail Nanjiani