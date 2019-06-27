What’s On Tonight: ‘Baskets’ Hosts A Drunken Pot Roast

FX

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Martha gets drunk on sherry and ruins the pot roast.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Maddie and Ben struggle to find a way to help Ryn when the military becomes interested in weaponizing her against the other mermaid factions. Later, Ryn discovers that the longer she’s on land, the harder it is to go back to sea.

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Liv and Clive investigate the murder of a Miss Teen Seattle beauty pageant contestant, Laurie-Beth Spano, who went into anaphylactic shock onstage in 1999 and ended up in a coma.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach presents Holmes and Watson with an extraordinary offer to help him with a program that can predict future crimes. Also, Holmes and Watson assist Bell when he tries to prevent a future crime of his own.

Queen Of The South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa inserts herself in a deadly turf war while Javier and Boaz handle a personal problem.

Reef Break (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Cat investigates the hijacking of a yacht that results in the theft of a laptop with damaging information on the governor.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Nicki Minaj, Phoebe Robinson, Julia Michaels

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Gov. Chris Christie, Carly Zakin & Danielle Weisberg

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kate McKinnon, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Jon Wurster

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Howard Dean