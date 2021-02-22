Beartown (HBO, 9:00pm) — This Swedish crime drama based upon Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel, and it follows the domination of a junior ice-hockey team upon a small community after a retired pro hockey player, Peter, relocates to Beartown for a fresh start. Given the show’s color palette on display in the trailer, I’m sure having a difficult time resisting Twilight jokes, but this looks more substantially chilling. The show promises to explore hope and secrets and courage to go against the grain.

9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — A fabled firehouse superstition comes to life for the 118 when they experience the most bizarre, never-ending stream of emergency calls to date.

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 9:00pm) — Next up on the Rob Lowe-starring spinoff, Grace helps a conjoined twin whose brother is about to pass away while Owen and T.K. must save brothers from a minefield.

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9:00pm) — This week, Layton and Miss Audrey both go to town on Big Alice but Sean Bean’s Mr. Wilford has different ideas. This season’s introduction of Bean caused the series to gain momentum, so the time is still right to catch this ride.

The Investigation (HBO, 10:00pm) — This Scandinavian limited drama series follows the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist (Kim Wall) in what became one of Danish history’s most notorious criminal cases (aptly dubbed the “Submarine Case”). This is a homemade submarine (?), apparently, and the series hails from Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director Tobias Lindholm (A War, Mindhunter). This week, Swedish cadaver dogs are on the case, and they can locate bodies well below sea level.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Hugh Grant, Teyonah Parris, Passenger

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Bill Gates, Tune-Yards

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Shailene Woodley, Henry Louis Jr, Kenice Mobley

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Masego Feat. Don Toliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Sec. Pete Buttigieg, The Hold Steady, Raghav Mehrotra