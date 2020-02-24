What’s On Tonight: Jimmy’s Plan Backfires On ‘Better Call Saul’

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Nacho goes to the extreme to earn Lalo’s trust and Jimmy’s promotional stunt ends up backfiring in a big way.

9-1-1: Lone Star (8:00 p.m.) — Michelle makes some headway in the case of her missing sister, and Owen goes overboard to prove he can work while going through chemo as the team hunt a runaway bull and deal with an electric accident.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer asks Layla for help in getting Coop serious about her future, leading her to make a life-changing decision.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jefferson must rely on new and old alliances in his family’s fight.

The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Pius XIII’s followers lose faith and change tactics as an attack on Vatican soil prompts Brannox to admit a hard truth.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun makes a confession before performing an autopsy on a Jane Doe.

Little Big Shots (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Melissa McCarthy hosts the latest season of this reality competition showing kids doing amazing stuff. Tonight, we’ll meet a vacuum cleaner aficionado and a table-tennis phenom.