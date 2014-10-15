What’s On Tonight: Hello, Is This Thing On? Bill Murray And Foo Fighters On Letterman.

The Late Show With David Letterman (CBS, 11:35 p.m.) – Bill Murray appears and Foo Fighters continue their week-long residency on the show. This seems relevant to your interests, Internet user.
Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight on Arrow, “a mysterious archer known as Komodo appears in town and begins skewering businessmen.” I’ve seen it a million times.
Animal Misfits (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – According to TV Guide, tonight’s episode focuses on giant pandas and a menagerie of other weird critters, including an ant-sized chameleon and the Arctic woolly bear caterpillar, which spends most of its life frozen.” JUST LIKE MY WIFE, RIGHT FELLAS???????? (I am not married.)
Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – This week SVU is apparently ripping the Elliot Rodger shooting from the headlines, as the detectives will track a bike messenger who made a misogynistic video diary.
Modern Family/black-ish (ABC, 9:00-10:00) – Psst. black-ish is pretty decent.
American Horror Story: Freak Show (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Our fictional scary clown epidemic has morphed into a real one. This simply will not do.
Franklin & Bash (TNT, 10:00 p.m.) – Cloris Leachman guest stars. There is a 90% chance she kisses Franklin or Bash.
Top Chef (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) – Season premiere. Tonight’s episode takes place in Boston with celebrity guest judges The Dropkick Murphys. That second part isn’t true. You bought it, though, right?
The League (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin plays basketball with his priest, Jerry O’Connell. Wait. I don’t mean his priest is actually “Jerry O’Connell,” I mean Jerry O’Connell is playing a non-him priest. And what is basketball doing on this show, anyway? This is confusing and I don’t like it.
South Park/Key & Peele (Comedy Central, 10:00-11:00) – You are to disagree with me if you like, and I’m sure some of you will, loudly, but I really don’t think you can find a funnier one-hour block on television right now than Comedy Central hitting us with South Park and Key & Peele back-to-back. We already saw this week’s big showpiece Urkel sketch from Key & Peele, and the teaser for tonight’s South Park is posted below. Looks like another winner, in this reporter’s opinion.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Chris O’Dowd and Selena Gomez on Kimmel; Zoe Saldana and T.J. Miller on Ferguson; Shailene Woodley and Michael Shannon on Fallon; Nicole Richie on Meyers; Bill O’Reilly on Stewart; and Justin Simien on Colbert.
Blackish is tight.
Just got DirecTv finally set up at my new joint, so I’m ready to bask in cable again. Didn’t give it too much thought, and guess I shouldn’t be surprised, but the cheapest package has neither ESPN nor AMC. Not too big a deal given there’s only a single show I watch on each network, but whatevs.
I’m going to start watching AHS, but something tells me I’m going to end up regretting it like last season. Thank the lord I can start DVRing the sweet, sweet Soup again.
Fishburne is pretty great on black-ish
Do you not remember that arguably the best episode of Sunny involved basketball (The Gang Gives Back)?
I wish IASIP didn’t take a hiatus or else I would refute your “funniest hour” claim. Also if Brooklyn was still on Tuesdays next to New Girl.
Was very skeptical about Black-ish, but it’s growing on me.
The great Michael Shannon is on with Jimmy Fallon! But against Bill Murray with Dave!? Van Alden can NEVER catch a break.