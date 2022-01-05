The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — Catch up on the season premiere before Episode 2 drops to bring us more of the iconic bounty hunter who’s now a crime lord. The very dead Jabba the Hutt has left a void in the galactic organized-crime realm, and Boba Fett is all too happy to fill it in his own way. All of this follows the very accurate prediction of Patton Oswalt on Parks and Rec about this iconic character being a lot more alive than previously suggested.

Rebelde: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Here comes a sequel to the Mexican telenovela/soap opera that’s insanely popular in Argentina. The story revolves around a snooty boarding school where one can barely stomach the drama while students fight during a Battle of the Bands. Everyone here wants a musical career, but of course, there’s romantic and friendship-related hijinks along the way, along with a secret society that’s pulling strings.

Four to Dinner: Season 1 (Netflix film) — This Italian film follows the Sliding Doors and Ordinary Joe template while four single friends interact in parallel storylines while entering into coupledom.

The Wonder Years (ABC, 8:30pm) — Bill and Lillian enter a new social circle (and it’s a lofty one) while attempting to expose Dean and Kim to a more positive set of influences. They all fit in before things go quite wrong.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix series) — The first installment (The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel) in this series arrived through the game changing ways of director Joe Berlinger, who’s navigating from within the true crime genre. In this new installment, the Times Square Killer gets the spotlight, along with the the social and systemic forces that facilitated this serial murderer. In the process, all the danger and depravity of 1970s and early 1980s midtown Manhattan will make those few blocks a spectacle of their own.