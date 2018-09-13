Netflix

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – Season five of the animated Netflix series is here to prove that yes, great shows do still exist. BoJack is currently filming his new True Detective-style series, Philbert, a Princess Carolyn brainchild that offers BoJack a chance to examine his own sh*tty past. There are other storylines too, like Diane’s trip to Vietnam, an adoption plot, and an entire episode dedicated to the funeral of an important character that marks one of the series’ most emotional and poignant episodes so far. This season will not disappoint.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – A houseguest gets the boot during tonight’s live vote before the next Head of Household is chosen.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Following a surprise attack, Teresa makes a bold move to secure her throne.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Franklin is left reeling after devastating news. Lucia and Gustavo make plans to leave L.A., and Teddy tries to turn an enemy into an ally for the sake of the business.

Take Two (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Sam and Eddie enacting a dangerous plan to catch a con-man targeting wealthy women by using Sam as bait. When things go awry, Sam’s future and Eddie’s past collide to test their personal and professional relationships.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee works to put an end to Atlas while trying to salvage his marriage and tie up loose ends from his past. Meanwhile, Isaac, Nadine, and Harris take on new jobs in D.C.

The First (Hulu) – This astronaut drama starring Sean Penn isn’t what you think it is. Space travel is pretty much nonexistent until the end of the series as the show explores the emotional toll that space travel can take on the brave men and women launching themselves miles above Earth. It’s an interesting premise that doesn’t fill enough screen time, and things look more serious and, well, dark than you’d hope from a sci-fi show about exploration and discovery.

American Vandal (Netflix) — Season two of American Vandal takes on a new mystery, and you should not watch this season on a full stomach. The boys are back, trying to find the culprit behind the cafeteria’s contaminated lemonade debacle in their signature mockumentary style. Our own Brian Grubb covered the series, and he managed the nearly impossible feat of giving us a mostly pun-free review of the new season.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Cate Blanchett, Ben Mendelsohn, The Chainsmokers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Blake Lively, Carrie Underwood

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, Judy Greer, First Aid Kit

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Keira Knightley, Neal Brennan, Caitlyn Smith

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mel B, Dr. Phil McGraw, Olivia Munn, Good Charlotte

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jose Andres