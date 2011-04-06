What’s on Tonight: Christian Slater’s Huge, Smooth Forehead

Breaking In (Fox) — Series premiere. Christian Slater stars in this sitcom about a tech security firm that operates like Robert Redford et al at the beginning of Sneakers (“My voice is my… passport?”). There’s a decent chance that this will be somewhat watchable, but there’s an even better chance that the show’s title will just make me long for the return of “Breaking Bad.”
Glamour Belles (Lifetime) — Series premiere. I shared a preview of this last month — it’s Sassy Ostrich’s favorite new show!
Extreme Couponing (TLC) — Series premiere. Rich Juzwiak at TV Guide loves it — “It’s like Supermarket Sweep with all the hustling playing out in these people’s heads” — but mostly because these people are insane.
Workaholics (Comedy Central) — Series premiere. I caught the sneak preview of this after the roast of Donald Trump, and from what I remember, it was kinda funny. But I was also pretty drunk by that point, so take that with a dash of bitters.
Justified (FX) — This is the single most buzzed-about TV episode of the young year. Critics have been tripping over each other to praise tonight’s episode, which not only concludes the set-up from last week, but also — according to some — would have been a satisfying finale if the season ended tonight. I’ve also heard rumors that a recurring character dies tonight. So yeah, you should probably get excited.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Danny McBride on Conan; Don Rickles and Eva Longoria on Letterman; Matthew Morrison and Carrie Underwood on Leno; Norm MacDonald on Kimmel; Ellen Page on Ferguson; and Jennifer Garner and Donald Glover on Fallon. Also, I’m interested to see if Colbert and Stewart have time to address the Glenn Beck story — the news broke not long before their usual scheduled tapings. Full listings here.
ZOH MY GOD WHY NO SPOILER ALERT???!!!1onewonJUAN!!
@DG, well we should at least take bets. I feel like Eva hasn’t had enough to do this season, could be on her way out… which would be a shame. What kind of odds can I get on that?
@chazz
Both Ava and Winona spend a staggering amount of time in distress. Either one of them could get got through any number of circumstances. They’ve got to be the favorites.
After that, I’ve got Art or Cooper from Eurotrip.
BTW, thank you, you ham-fisted borderline sexual offenders, for turning me onto “Justified.” Massively kick-ass show.
Oh, my bet for tonight’s corpse? I’m guessing Winona.
/ducks shower of thrown feces
I’d have to lay odds on one of the Bennett brothers, myself.
Also, eat it, cats. Dapper Corgi disputes the claim that only felines can wear tuxedos.
Yeh, I might even watch Ellen Page on the ferguson.
What? The TV show? [deletes the tivo entry]
Rickles, Norm, and Glover? that’s some good late night guesting
Eh, “recurring character” doesn’t mean “main credited character” so I don’t see it being any of the main ones mentioned above. It’s gotta be ballpeen hammer hand crushed Coover.
I think it’ll be Gary. He has gotten involved with Wynn Duffy again so he deserves it. Or Coover, trying to train a new attack badger, gets his testicles bitten off and dies.
Ava would be a shocker but I wouldn’t mind getting rid of her. More time for Winona.
My only thoughts on Breaking In are, “Aw, that’s nice, whatshisface from Reaper got a new job.”
Has to be Art that dies on Justified, it’s the best way to wrap up the whole evidence stealing plotline.
I hope it’s Coover. Or his brother. Or the other brother. I don’t like the Bennetts.
But I do like cheeseburgers.
no way its Winona (thank goodness), the way they r setting up the sexual tension with Raylan and the redheaded corporate vixen, that triangle is gonna stay in play.
my moneys on Arlo
She’s dead
@Otarin; your link led me to this headline:
“This Week In Tabloids: Mariah Carey Is Pregnant & Nude”
That visualization is a crime against humanity and you will be tried at The Hague!
The death will be of a male character and it will be related in some way to the traumatic testicle tasering incident in that he will be shot through the right testicle, the bullet will pass through the femoral artery and he will bleed out moments before EMTs arrive. It will be just another case in a long line of incidences where female characters are unable to apply enough pressure to the crotch area to start/ stop blood flow.
@Homo Erectus
“Yeh, I might even watch Ellen Page on the ferguson.”
Isn’t he a little old for her? But yeah, I’d watch it too.
Jeremy Wade was disappointing on Conan. I watch River Monsters because its pretty amazing to see the weeks/months of hell he goes through trying to catch some of these monster fish, and usually succeeds.
Instead the interview was entirely about that little fish everyone has heard of the swims up your pee-hole.
*that* swims
Margo Martindale (Mags Bennett) did some seriously terrific actressing last night.
Fucking great episode.
And come on, Coover was clearly getting set up in recent episodes to take the fall.
@M’balzEsHari; I watch River Monsters because I like the way his fingers smell after the episode….
What? Too soon?