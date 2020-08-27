If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1 & 2 (Netflix, Friday) — Season 3 of this crowd-pleasing arrival will arrive in 2021, but you can catch up to your heart’s content because Ralph Macchio promised us that “[t]he best is yet to come” for this series. Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso faces off again with William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence and both of their respective dojo members, and the show’s still got the same energy as the original movies. May the franchise live on as long as possible.

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness: (HBO Max, Thursday) The star of 2014’s Meet the Patel is back to mull over deep conversations in a four-part season. Maybe some of life’s more fundamental questions shall be solved, but the journey to several different continents will fuel enough escapism that answers might not matter.

The Republican National Convention 2020 (Everywhere on TV, 9:00 p.m.) — The RNC wraps up tonight while taking over networks and plenty of cable coverage as well. Tonight’s speakers include President Trump, Ben Carson, Mitch McConnell, Tom Cotton, Ivanka Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Ja’Ron Smith, Kevin McCarthy, and Dana White.

HBO Max Summer Comedy Specials (HBO Max) — The hottest new premium streaming service is digging deeper into the stand-up comedy game with specials that began dropping last Thursday. The series will culminate with a multi-act special from the HA Comedy Festival hosted by Latinx comedian Anjelah Johnson, who welcomes special guests Danny Trejo, Eva Longoria, and Eugenio Derbez. Solo sets from Rose Matafeo, Beth Stelling, James Veitch are also dropping.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Lil Rel Howery, Amber Riley

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Chris Christie, Gregory Porter

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Maren Morris