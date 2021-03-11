Cold Courage (AMC+) — Two Nordic women find themselves drawn together during the investigation of a series of London-set murders. The story’s based upon Finnish journalist Pekka Hiltunen’s bestselling novels and aims to unite the two aforementioned women (a psychologist who favors underdogs and a graphic artist who’s fleeing from her abusive stalker. Together, the two women want to write wrongs that are committed to the powerful, and a charismatic politicians is promising to sort-of Make Great Britain Great Again. This show is dropping three initial episodes with subsequent weekly followups.

Genera+ion: Season 1 (HBO Max) — Get ready for a dark and playful half-hour series that revolves around high school students who are finding their coming-of-age exploration of sexuality complicated by the deeply held beliefs that persist throughout their conservative community. The series stars Chase Sui Wonders, Chloe East, Haley Sanchez, Lukita Maxwell, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Nathanya Alexander, Nava Mau, Uly Schlesinger, Justice Smith, and Martha Plimpton.

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30pm EST) — It’s colonoscopy time for Wade, Forrest and Ben, and this could either turn into one hell of a bonding experience or something that could break them. On the female side of things, Michelle’s attempting to dodge Meg’s relationship drama.

Clarice (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — The Silence of the Lambs franchise sees Clarice Starling confined by a serial killer who happens to hail from the medical expression. The protagonist will suffer from intense hallucinations, and this sounds utterly terrifying.

Cake (FX, 10:00pm & 10:30pm EST) — Season 4 begins for this assortment of bite-sized shorts, and this year, the diverse array of narratives is anchored by Nine Films About Technology from Peter Huang. Expect a loosely connected set of stories that get darkly comedic and explore human relationships in an era of (arguable) over-connectivity.

The Hustler (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — Host Craig Ferguson stands by while contestants compete for money, and “The Hustler” among them keeps doing his or her secretive and enigmatic thing.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Coronaversary Show? Oh boy.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Jennifer Garner, Don Lemon, Adrianne Lenker

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Eddie Murphy, Tiana Major9

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Amy Poehler, Phoebe Bridgers, John Herndon

In case you missed these recent picks:

Mr. Mercedes: Season 3 (Peacock series) — The crime-thriller series that’s based upon Stephen King’s best-selling Bill Hodges Trilogy continues from executive producer David E. Kelley and director Jack Bender. Viewers know that this series brings us a very different Holly Gibney (as portrayed by Justine Lupe) than the one we witnessed on HBO’s The Outsider (as played by Cynthia Erivo), and this season was co-written by Kelley and King. Settle in as the murder of a beloved local author (and American icon) becomes the focus of Hodges, Holly, and Jerome, who find that this case is much more complex than mere cold-blooded killing.