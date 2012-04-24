What’s On Tonight: ‘Cougar Town’ and a Bunch of Singing and Dancing

Cougar Town/Dancing With the Stars (ABC) – ATTENTION MIDDLE-AGED WOMEN WHO PROBABLY DON’T READ THIS BLOG: Watch “Cougar Town” before “Dancing With the Stars” tonight. It is about people who sit around drinking wine and gossiping. You love that! (This entry brought to you by Stereotypes.)
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (NBC) – Fallon gets bumped up to the listings proper because he has the President on his show tonight. Don’t like it, other late night shows? Maybe you shouldn’t have thought about that when you were busy not booking the President. Hurts, doesn’t it?
Glee/New Girl (FOX) – Tonight is “Glee’s” Whitney Houston episode. Good to see we’re still exploiting and profiting off her death a full two and a half months later. A+ work, Hollywood.
The L.A. Complex (CW) – Series premiere. From TV Guide: “Hollywood dreamers seek stardom in this dramatic series set at a Los Angeles apartment-style motel.” So … it’s basically “Melrose Place,” yes? OK, cool.
The Biggest Loser/The Voice/Fashion Star (NBC) – You know, NBC turned into VH1 so gradually I didn’t even notice.
Dance Moms: Miami (Lifetime) – Two things: 1) How did “Dance Moms” get a spinoff? 2) I sincerely hope one of the judges (there are judges, right?) is David Caruso in character as Horatio Caine.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Amy Poehler and Wendy Williams on Letterman; John Cusack on Kimmel; Nobody reads these so let’s just say there’s a talking octopus named Ralph on Ferguson; Jack Black on Leno; and Metta World Peace is on Conan, fresh off elbowing James Harden right in the dome.
Yay, Obama is visiting the ol alma mater.
I hope he finds time to play basketball with the Heels again. I don’t even care that the season’s over. Do it, Obama.
I love Ralph!
Me too, whenever he’s on TV I applaud four times as loud.
Paul is the only octopus I care about.
Am I the only one who thinks a talking octopus on Ferguson sounds actually plausible?
It would be awesome. But I think it’s Carson Kressley and Ramin Nazir tonight. I could google em, but meh.
Start a campaign to get Ralph on the show! He’s probably a puppet. Bring back Jim Henson!
Okay, two nights in a row I won’t even think about putting Conan on.
I could’ve sworn that I saw Paul F. Tompkins in an ad for the LA Complex show. Can anybody confirm this? I’d look it up, but I’m afraid of the ugly truth.
I believe I saw something to that effect on Twitter as well.
He was on the episode playing a dickish version of himself, along with Mary Lynn Rajskub.
Highlight of The LA Complex: a girl vomits all over a piano during an audition as a side effect of taking the morning after pill.
When do the Justified reruns start?
It’s been two and a half months since Whitney Houston died?
Damn times flies when you don’t care.
And drink every day.
…
Courtney Cox is wearing Britta’s shirt from Remedial Chaos Theory!
[www.tvweek.com]