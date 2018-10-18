What’s On Tonight: ‘Daredevil’ Is Back To Clean Up Hell’s Kitchen

Netflix

Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix) — Season three of Daredevil is here, and the masked vigilante of Hell’s Kitchen has returned, minus his high-tech suit, to take on a cleaned-up Wilson Fisk and the rest of the criminals who’ve taken over his home turf in his absence.

Supernatural (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jack seeks out a familial connection and finds one in Castiel while Sam investigates a clue that might point to Dean’s whereabouts.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amy and Jonah’s secret relationship leads to the creation of a Cloud 9 carpool, and Glenn spirals when he learns Kelly has put in for a transfer.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon accidentally sabotages Amy’s career so that she’ll have time to work on their super-symmetry project.

Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Broncos take on the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Tonight, the group navigates the three main branches of ethical thought.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — When Sheldon and Missy are volunteered for a research study on twins, the results end up going to Sheldon’s head.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Ryan tries to create a better working relationship between the fire and police departments while the station responds to a welfare check that ends with a shocking discovery.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Grace and Noah hit a wall in their sex life while Karen heads down South with Jack to check on the portion of the border wall she sponsored and Jack checks in on his grandson, Skip.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Christy is concerned when Bonnie invites a freshly-paroled Tammy to stay with them.

I Feel Bad (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — A launch party at work exposes Emet’s vainer side, leading her to seek professional help.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Murphy and the team are offered an interview with a former White House advisor intent on promoting his divisive agenda on the air.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise and Nate move forward with a psych evaluation for Nate’s dad, hoping they can get his case retired on an insanity plea.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A member of a women’s empowerment group is found murdered, leading the cops to the group’s charismatic male leader.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Nia Wells’ estranged husband, a U.S. marshal, requests the team’s help in catching a fugitive robbing drug cargo shipments.

Making A Murderer (Netflix) — Making A Murderer part two is here. We all know how the case ended, but this new season looks at the appeal processes for Brendan Dassey and Steven Avery and how new evidence might point to other suspects in the case.

Wanderlust (Netflix) — This BBC series starring Toni Collette makes its way to Netflix this week. The show follows a couple struggling in their marriage who decide to begin dating other people as a way to reinvigorate their own love life.

Lore (Amazon) — Amazon’s quirky horror anthology is back to explain some of the strangest bits of folklore we still find terrifying. Expect less documentary-style footage and more scripted narratives this season.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Birbiglia, Bebe Rexha

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Laura Benanti, the Revivalists

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Maya Rudolph, Nick Kroll, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lewis Hamilton