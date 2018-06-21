Comedy Central

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Two episodes of the beloved series will arrive for its Season 2 return, which promises to build up Motor City as a character. First up, Sam and Tim will struggle with resulting tension after Sam stars in their own commercial. Later, a Sheila-centric episode will test her own relationship with Lea after she cracks an unwise joke.

Marvel’s Cloak And Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Tandy and Tyrone realize that they’re better off combining their no-longer-dormant superpowers as a team after they finally grab an opportunity to talk together.

Queen Of The South (U.S.A., 9:00 p.m.) — Teresa tries to launch her own drug empire through a dangerous deal with a notorious money launderer.

Shooter (U.S.A., 10:00 p.m.) — The Season 3 premiere sees Bob Lee Swagger become a kidnapping victim by the hands of Solotov. While Julie and Isaac try to save him, a new mission pops up due to new information about Bob Lee’s father.

The Gong Show (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Fred Armisen, Will Arnett, and Rita Wilson star as celebrity judges in this continuation of the dreaded gong-declared critiquing of performers.

The Four (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor judge a new set of musical challengers vying for stardom.

Match Game (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — In yet another revived game show, panelists Kenan Thompson, Thomas Lennon, and others try to shake up the trivia trend.

Little Big Shots (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Child contestants that include a dog trainer and jazz pianist compete for a top prize.

Take Two (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A private investigator teams up with the former star of a TV crime drama, who’s fresh out of rehab.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8:00 p.m.) — Every Season 10 queen returns for a reunion to reveal jaw-dropping moments while discussing the best looks.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Drew Barrymore, David Harbour, Andrea Bocelli

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Strahan, Dave Matthews Band

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Don Lemon, Mike Colter, Death Cab for Cutie

Conan: Bill Hader, Alexandra Shipp, and Natalie Prass.

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Senator Tammy Baldwin, Missy Robbins

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Foo Fighters, Sophie Turner, Paul McCartney

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mike Shinoda