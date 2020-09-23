If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Enola Holmes (Netflix film) — Netflix loves Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, who’s now making her turn as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister Enola Holmes. As a bonus, The Witcher‘s Henry Cavill is onboard to play Sherlock with Sam Claflin stepping in as Mycroft Holmes, and between the two of them, they have the fancy hair and twirling-of-mustaches quotient covered. Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer should make this an even more interesting affair, especially given the story: after Enola’s mother (Helena Bonham Carter) disappears without a trace on her daughter’s sixteenth birthday. Sherlock and Mycroft determine to ship the teen off to finishing school, where she’d become a “proper” lady. She’s not having it and strikes out on her own find her mother.

The 100 (CW, 8:00pm EST) — The Disciples are closing in on their target while a desperate rescue mission is in the works from Clarke and Octavia.

Coroner (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Jenny and McAvoy are digging up clues to capture a serial killer after a coworker dies.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Jeff Daniels

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Riz Ahmed, Tim McGraw

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Sharon Stone, Alicia Keys

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Sarah Paulson, H. Jon Benjamin