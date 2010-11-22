What’s on Tonight: Fabulous Cakes

#What's On Tonight
11.22.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Fabulous Cakes (TLC) — Season premiere. Food Network may have canceled “Ace of Cakes” today (the tenth and final season will begin in January), but don’t worry: TLC will ALWAYS be there with another show about cakes. And I won’t watch any of them until they greenlight “Cake Farts.”

Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — It’s time for two of the best couples and Bristol Palin to perform their final dances before the season comes to a merciful conclusion tomorrow night.

Skating with the Stars (ABC) — Series premiere. Wow, Vince Neil AND Sean Young? You spoil us, ABC.

Antiques Roadshow (PBS) — Season premiere. Ahhh, there’s nothing quite like watching heirlooms getting appraised. “PBS: We’re like NPR… with pictures!

Monday Night Football (ESPN) — Broncos at Chargers. I won’t be at the KSK live-blog tonight, which should make it much more enjoyable.

Chelsea’s Big Interview Special 2 (E!) — Chelsea Handler interviews Anne Hathaway, Christina Aguilera, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Sassy Ostrich can’t wait to watch these divas!

