What’s on Tonight: Fabulous Cakes

Fabulous Cakes (TLC) — Season premiere. Food Network may have canceled “Ace of Cakes” today (the tenth and final season will begin in January), but don’t worry: TLC will ALWAYS be there with another show about cakes. And I won’t watch any of them until they greenlight “Cake Farts.”
Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — It’s time for two of the best couples and Bristol Palin to perform their final dances before the season comes to a merciful conclusion tomorrow night.
Skating with the Stars (ABC) — Series premiere. Wow, Vince Neil AND Sean Young? You spoil us, ABC.
Antiques Roadshow (PBS) — Season premiere. Ahhh, there’s nothing quite like watching heirlooms getting appraised. “PBS: We’re like NPR… with pictures!”
Monday Night Football (ESPN) — Broncos at Chargers. I won’t be at the KSK live-blog tonight, which should make it much more enjoyable.
Chelsea’s Big Interview Special 2 (E!) — Chelsea Handler interviews Anne Hathaway, Christina Aguilera, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Sassy Ostrich can’t wait to watch these divas!
I almost want to vote for anyone other than Bristol, because of all those Tea Party cheating shenanigans. I know it’s a stupid reality popularity contest, but it’s the principle of the thing, dammit. I hate cheating. And the Tea Party. But mostly cheating.
As for Sean Young’s inevitable batshit crazy breakdown on Skating with the Stars, I’ll just wait for The Soup to show it.
if only chelsea handler actually looked like that…
Yeh, that’s one sexy ostrich.
Why is Dee Reynolds talking to Chelsea Handler?
Didn’t Vince Neil get another drunk driving recently? You’d think ABC would’ve pulled the plug on him. Guess they couldn’t lose his star power.