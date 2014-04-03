What’s On Tonight: G.I. Jeff Winger, A Real American Hero

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) — He never gives up. He’ll stay ’til the fight’s won. G.I. Jeff will dare.

Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — “Leslie helps organize the senior prom at the high school; Andy takes April as his date, despite her objections; Ben helps Tom with music at the prom.” Whenever all the plots convene at a central setting (think the Snakehole Lounge), it’s sure to be a classic Parks.

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Series finale. It was nice not knowing you.

Surviving Jack (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — Thoughts on the premiere? I liked it enough, especially Christopher Meloni’s performance, to keep watching.

Scandal (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode is titled “The Fluffer.” Danger can’t wait.

Review (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — Yesterday, Comedy Central ordered a cop sitcom from one of the Happy Endings creators. Hopefully it’ll continue their recent hot streak, including Review.

@Midnight (Comedy Central, 12 a.m.) — Guests include Patton Oswalt and the voice of my inner monologue, Brian Posehn.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Johnny Depp on Letterman; Daniel Radcliffe on Fallon; Emma Stone and ScHoolboy Q on Kimmel; Whoopi Goldberg, Judd Apatow, and John Mulaney on Meyers; Charles Barkley and Lyle Lovett on Conan; Gillian Jacobs on Holmes; Pelé on Stewart; and Mark Mazzetti on Colbert.