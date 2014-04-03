What’s On Tonight: G.I. Jeff Winger, A Real American Hero

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) — He never gives up. He’ll stay ’til the fight’s won. G.I. Jeff will dare.
Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — “Leslie helps organize the senior prom at the high school; Andy takes April as his date, despite her objections; Ben helps Tom with music at the prom.” Whenever all the plots convene at a central setting (think the Snakehole Lounge), it’s sure to be a classic Parks.
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Series finale. It was nice not knowing you.
Surviving Jack (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — Thoughts on the premiere? I liked it enough, especially Christopher Meloni’s performance, to keep watching.
Scandal (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode is titled “The Fluffer.” Danger can’t wait.
Review (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — Yesterday, Comedy Central ordered a cop sitcom from one of the Happy Endings creators. Hopefully it’ll continue their recent hot streak, including Review.
@Midnight (Comedy Central, 12 a.m.) — Guests include Patton Oswalt and the voice of my inner monologue, Brian Posehn.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Johnny Depp on Letterman; Daniel Radcliffe on Fallon; Emma Stone and ScHoolboy Q on Kimmel; Whoopi Goldberg, Judd Apatow, and John Mulaney on Meyers; Charles Barkley and Lyle Lovett on Conan; Gillian Jacobs on Holmes; Pelé on Stewart; and Mark Mazzetti on Colbert.
Can’t wait. Here are two previews to tonight’s P&R I just watched. Might save you some frustration if you miss dialogue don’t make it back from the liquor cabinet in time
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
‘because you didn’t make it back’. Ugh.
Isn’t the 3rd guest on At Midnight the lovely Karen Gillan? Or was that last night? I know she’s on somewhere.
Last night, I think.
Amber Tamblyn was the only female on last nights Midnight
I figured it would be Maria Bamford or something since it seems to be a Comedians Of Comedy theme.
Surviving Jack was pretty great, especially for a pilot. I’ll watch until Fox cancels it in 3 weeks for no good reason.
That was a great pilot episode. Christopher Meloni is a fantastic comedic actor.
@MulliganNY Halpern assured the Frotcasters FOX’s going to show the full 8 episodes run.
Not quite sold on the rest of the cast yet, but Meloni fucking killed it as the dad.
Watched TripTank. What the fuck was that
Oh God! Community was glorious. Poor Shark Arms.
Shark Arms will find his way in life…it’s Sleep Apnea I’m worried about…
Turk just 90’s-rapped the alphabet on Hollywood Game Night. Also, I am appalled, APPALLED, that you wouldn’t include it just to post the Turk Dance. It’s like what is this site even?
Meh…Quantum Leap did it first…
I’m just starting Community…and it’s not very interesting to me. Does it improve? (And I mean the episode and not the series)
I had to take a break from laughing so hard. I’m betting if you never owned a cassette tape, this one won’t be your cup of tea. I think this episode is tailor made for just us 80’s kids.
Had the Cobra base with the little shuttle that came out. I even know what MASK is. Anything important story wise come out? It seems like Jeff might be passed out or in a coma or something.
MASK was the shit!