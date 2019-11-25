If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode sees the debut of a fan-favorite character. That’s right, we’re finally getting a glimpse at those armored bears! Lyra meets Iorek Byrnison when she and the Gyptians head North, and she also runs into a fast-talking aeronaut named Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda), who helps her find a way to recruit the exiled bear in her war against the Magisterium.
9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A meteor shower crashing into an apartment building and a waste truck accident in a tunnel keep the crew busy as Maddie responds to an emergency of her own.
All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer, Grace, Dillon, and Darnell set out on a mission to find Corey and bring him home once they discover the real reason he left, and Billy makes an appointment with a family therapist in an effort to keep the family together.
The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Gemma discovers some troubling truths about the beginning of her relationship with Dave when she tries to set Malcolm up on a blind date.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Uncle Tunde warns Bob when Abishola gives her previous suitor, Chukwuemeka, a Nigerian pharmacist, a second chance.
All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When one of Lola’s former murder cases is overturned, Mark helms the retrial, while Lola fears she may have prosecuted an innocent man.
Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Anissa and Jefferson make amends when she asks for his help in escorting meta refugees out of the perimeter while Jennifer grows closer to Brandon.
Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — With Martin locked away in solitary confinement, Malcolm uses the break from his father to try to live a normal life, but it doesn’t go as planned when he begins profiling his blind date. Meanwhile, the NYPD investigate a new homicide that’s linked to an elite underground sex club.
The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun is ready for the next step in his relationship with Carly. However, he continues to struggle as they grow closer and more intimate, and is dealt some troubling news about a deeply personal issue.
