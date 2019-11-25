If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode sees the debut of a fan-favorite character. That’s right, we’re finally getting a glimpse at those armored bears! Lyra meets Iorek Byrnison when she and the Gyptians head North, and she also runs into a fast-talking aeronaut named Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda), who helps her find a way to recruit the exiled bear in her war against the Magisterium.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A meteor shower crashing into an apartment building and a waste truck accident in a tunnel keep the crew busy as Maddie responds to an emergency of her own.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer, Grace, Dillon, and Darnell set out on a mission to find Corey and bring him home once they discover the real reason he left, and Billy makes an appointment with a family therapist in an effort to keep the family together.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Gemma discovers some troubling truths about the beginning of her relationship with Dave when she tries to set Malcolm up on a blind date.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Uncle Tunde warns Bob when Abishola gives her previous suitor, Chukwuemeka, a Nigerian pharmacist, a second chance.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When one of Lola’s former murder cases is overturned, Mark helms the retrial, while Lola fears she may have prosecuted an innocent man.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Anissa and Jefferson make amends when she asks for his help in escorting meta refugees out of the perimeter while Jennifer grows closer to Brandon.