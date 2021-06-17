iCarly (Paramount+ series) — This revival series picks up a decade following the beloved Nickelodeon classic with Miranda Cosgrove returning as the title character, who happens to be the O.G. webcast influencer. She’s accompanied by returning stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, so the whole gang’s getting back together for more comedic mishaps and adventures while fans can enjoy seeing where these characters ended up for a new chapter.

Black Summer: Season 2 (Netflix series) — This zombie series’ sophomore season may as well be titled Black Winter, but that’s alright. The first season was a sleeper and ended up being the show that Fear The Walking Dead fans would have preferred before the AMC spinoff series improved dramatically this year. With that said, this is a quick-and-dirty crowd-pleaser of a series, not to mention a brutal one, and this season, violent militias get down with their bad selves.

Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are) (Peacock film) — Brad Pitt and Henry Louis Gates Jr. executive produce this documentary that digs into how the Civil War is discussed by Americans, from Obama’s final year in office until present. Expect to see a layered portrait of our collective American psyche to emerge.

The Prime Day Show (Amazon Prime series) — The Prime Day sales event (June 21-22) will launch with this three-episode musical event with performances from Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi.

Generation: Season 4 (HBO Max series) — The dark and playful half-hour series (which is returning from hiatus) revolves around high school students who are finding their coming-of-age exploration of sexuality complicated by the deeply held beliefs that persist throughout their conservative community. The series stars Chase Sui Wonders, Chloe East, Haley Sanchez, Lukita Maxwell, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Nathanya Alexander, Nava Mau, Uly Schlesinger, Justice Smith, and Martha Plimpton.

Katla: Season 1 (Netflix series) — This series is based in Iceland where a subglacial volcano won’t stop erupting, and a young woman’s seeking her missing sister, who happens to have disappeared around the same time that the eruptions began. Is there something supernatural afoot underneath the glacier? Perhaps.

Intelligence: Season 2 (Peacock series) — This David Schwimmer-starring series feels like a bizarre pivot, due to its across-the-pond-style of humor, but enough people tuned in to merit a second round. Schwimmer portrays a shouty NSA agent who tells crude jokes and is basically the stereotypical Ugly American among an office of relatively civilized Brits.

Holey Moley 3D in 2D (ABC, 9:00pm) — This new season of holes (yes, that’s right) includes a Corny Hole, a North Pole on the Ho Ho Hole, and Holey Matrimony. These puns never get old for the contestants or the audience.