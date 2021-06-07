In Treatment (HBO, 9:00pm & HBO Max) — Two new episodes of this Uzo Aduba-starring series land on HBO tonight with the eight final episodes of the season streaming HBO Max at the same time. In other words, if you haven’t watched this season yet, you’ve got the opportunity binge it all at once. What else do you have to do on a Monday night? It’s a humanity-infused series with Aduba starring as the central character, an empathetic therapist who hopes to help a diverse set of patients navigate all manner of issues. Yes, the pandemic is one of those things, along with relevant cultural happenings, and Aduba’s therapist also has a bit of messy life as well. Drama!

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Patrick Wilson, Quinta Brunson, Brendan Buckley

In case you missed these streaming picks from the weekend:

The Gangs Of London (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Fans of the beloved Peaky Blinders, as well, should pay attention because this series makes Peaky seem like a pleasant walk in London’s Hyde Park. Warring gangs and a power vacuum and a city on its knees are only part of the attraction here. The rest is down to character-based writing and a wonderful cast that embodies a decidedly unglamorous take on warring criminal elements, all of which will prove to be addictive for anyone who loves The Sopranos or any of Marty Scorsese’s mob pictures. The series finale sees Elliot make a future-defining choice while old scores must be settled and new alliances emerge.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Warner Bros. film on HBO Max) — The Devil’s simultaneously coming to a living room or theater near you for this third The Conjuring movie, as the second-highest-grossing franchise (James Wan can’t stop) roars back. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal dream-team Lorraine and Ed Warren, and this time, the story’s ripped from the headlines. As the film’s title indicates, this case revolves around a 1980s murder case, in which a defendant claimed that the Devil, you know, made him kill and other unspeakable things.